How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Florida Panthers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Detroit Red Wings will host the Florida Panthers to start a high-voltage NHL battle on April 6, 2025, at 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT.

The Detroit Red Wings rank third in the league with an impressive 28.1% power play success percentage, while the Panthers rank eleventh with a 24.2% success rate.

However, Florida has a strong 80.9% penalty kill rate, ranking 10th in the league, whereas Detroit's penalty kill is at the 32nd place of the league with just 69.4%.

Face-off efficiency is almost the same, with Florida's 49.1% (20th) and Detroit's 49.2% (20th) slightly ahead.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Florida Panthers NHL game.

Detroit Red Wings vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time

The Detroit Red Wings will meet the Florida Panthers in an electrifying NHL game on April 6, 2025, at 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Date April 6, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT Venue Little Caesars Arena Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Florida Panthers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: SlingTV

Detroit Red Wings vs Florida Panthers team news

Detroit Red Wings team news

Cam Talbot has a 19-17-4 record, a .903 save percentage, a 2.92 goals-against average, and 2 shutouts.

Alex DeBrincat has scored 34 goals, with 11 on the power play, and had 218 shots on goal.

Lucas Raymond leads his team in scoring with 74 points, 48 assists, and 26 goals.

Detroit Red Wings injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Erik Gustafsson Undisclosed Out Carter Mazur Upper body injury Out

Florida Panthers team news

Sergei Bobrovsky has a 31-17-2 record, a .906 save percentage, a 2.45 GAA, and 5 shutouts.

Vitek Vanecek has a 4-12-4 record, a .883 save percentage, and a 3.72 GAA.

Sam Reinhart has 78 points with 41 assists and 37 goals.

Florida Panthers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Nico Sturm Upper body injury Day-to-Day Aleksander Barkov Upper body injury Out

Detroit Red Wings and Florida Panthers head-to-head record

Based on the teams' previous five meetings, the Red Wings and the Panthers are expected to have a competitive game. The two teams have switched victories, with Florida winning the series 3-2 due to two shutouts, demonstrating their superior defensive play. However, Detroit demonstrated their offensive potency by winning the most previous game on the 17th of January 2025, with a commanding 5-2 victory. When the offense is locked in, the Panthers can shut down Detroit's attack, as evidenced by their previous victories, especially the 4-0 and 2-0 shutouts. This game may depend on offensive actions and which team capitalizes better, given Florida's strong penalty kill as well as goaltending and Detroit's strong power play.

Date Results Jan 17, 2025 Red Wings 5-2 Panthers Mar 30, 2024 Panthers 3-2 Red Wings Mar 03, 2024 Panthers 4-0 Red Wings Jan 18, 2024 Red Wings 3-2 Panthers Nov 03, 2023 Panthers 2-0 Red Wings

