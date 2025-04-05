How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Florida Panthers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Detroit Red Wings will host the Florida Panthers to start a high-voltage NHL battle on April 6, 2025, at 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT.
The Detroit Red Wings rank third in the league with an impressive 28.1% power play success percentage, while the Panthers rank eleventh with a 24.2% success rate.
However, Florida has a strong 80.9% penalty kill rate, ranking 10th in the league, whereas Detroit's penalty kill is at the 32nd place of the league with just 69.4%.
Face-off efficiency is almost the same, with Florida's 49.1% (20th) and Detroit's 49.2% (20th) slightly ahead.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Florida Panthers NHL game, plus plenty more.
Detroit Red Wings vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time
The Detroit Red Wings will meet the Florida Panthers in an electrifying NHL game on April 6, 2025, at 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.
Date
April 6, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT
Venue
Little Caesars Arena
Location
Detroit, Michigan
How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Florida Panthers on TV & stream live online
TV channel: TNT
Streaming service: SlingTV
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Detroit Red Wings vs Florida Panthers team news
Detroit Red Wings team news
Cam Talbot has a 19-17-4 record, a .903 save percentage, a 2.92 goals-against average, and 2 shutouts.
Alex DeBrincat has scored 34 goals, with 11 on the power play, and had 218 shots on goal.
Lucas Raymond leads his team in scoring with 74 points, 48 assists, and 26 goals.
Detroit Red Wings injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Erik Gustafsson
Undisclosed
Out
Carter Mazur
Upper body injury
Out
Florida Panthers team news
Sergei Bobrovsky has a 31-17-2 record, a .906 save percentage, a 2.45 GAA, and 5 shutouts.
Vitek Vanecek has a 4-12-4 record, a .883 save percentage, and a 3.72 GAA.
Sam Reinhart has 78 points with 41 assists and 37 goals.
Florida Panthers injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Nico Sturm
Upper body injury
Day-to-Day
Aleksander Barkov
Upper body injury
Out
Detroit Red Wings and Florida Panthers head-to-head record
Based on the teams' previous five meetings, the Red Wings and the Panthers are expected to have a competitive game. The two teams have switched victories, with Florida winning the series 3-2 due to two shutouts, demonstrating their superior defensive play. However, Detroit demonstrated their offensive potency by winning the most previous game on the 17th of January 2025, with a commanding 5-2 victory. When the offense is locked in, the Panthers can shut down Detroit's attack, as evidenced by their previous victories, especially the 4-0 and 2-0 shutouts. This game may depend on offensive actions and which team capitalizes better, given Florida's strong penalty kill as well as goaltending and Detroit's strong power play.
Date
Results
Jan 17, 2025
Red Wings 5-2 Panthers
Mar 30, 2024
Panthers 3-2 Red Wings
Mar 03, 2024
Panthers 4-0 Red Wings
Jan 18, 2024
Red Wings 3-2 Panthers
Nov 03, 2023
Panthers 2-0 Red Wings