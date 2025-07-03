How to watch Dallas Wings vs Phoenix Mercury WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Wings vs Phoenix Mercury WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The exciting WNBA game between the Dallas Wings and the Phoenix Mercury is set to take place on July 03, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Wings recently defeated the Mystics 79-71, but the Mercury lost to the dominant Aces 84-81.

Phoenix is placed in fifth spot in points per game (83.6) and fourth in points allowed (79.3). Dallas, on the other hand, is in 8th place with 81.5 points per game and 10th with a poor 84.8 points allowed.

Dallas has a solid edge on the boards, grabbing 36.4 rebounds per game, excellent for third place in the league, even though the Mercury also shoots better from the floor (43.1% vs. 41.6%).

Dallas Wings vs Phoenix Mercury: Date and tip-off time

The Dallas Wings and the Phoenix Mercury will meet in an electrifying WNBA game on July 03, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Date July 03, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue College Park Center Location Arlington, Texas

How to watch Dallas Wings vs Phoenix Mercury on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Dallas Wings and the Phoenix Mercury live on:

Dallas Wings team news

Paige Bueckers is scoring 18.4 points on average each game, averaging 87.0% from the free-throw line and an effective 46.1% field goal percentage.

Li Yueru is averaging 6.3 rebounds per game, including 3.2 on both the defensive and offensive ends.

Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 16.8 points, 3.9 assists, 1.5 steals, and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Dallas Wings injuries

Player I njury I njury status F, Maddy Siegrist Knee injury Out G, Tyasha Harris Knee injury Out for Season

Phoenix Mercury team news

Satou Sabally averages 19.1 points per game, grabbing 8.0 rebounds, including 6.5 on defense, and shooting 81.9% from the free-throw line and 39.3% from the field.

Alyssa Thomas averages 30.3 minutes on the floor and averages 9.3 assists per game with 3.2 turnovers.

Kahleah Copper averages 13.4 points, 2.0 assists, 1.6 steals, and 3.2 rebounds per game

Phoenix Mercury injuries

Player Injury Injury Status G, Lexi Held Chest injury Out

Dallas Wings and Phoenix Mercury head-to-head record

The Phoenix Mercury have outscored the Dallas Wings in their last five meetings. They have won four of those meetings. Following a string of high-scoring wins that included a 100-84 thumping and a 104-96 triumph in July 2024, the Mercury most recently won 93-80 on June 12, 2025. During this time, the Wings have only won once, on May 26, 2024, when they scored an outstanding 107 points. But in close games, Phoenix has maintained control and routinely outscored Dallas offensively. The Mercury has a distinct tactical and psychological advantage going into this game because of this pattern, and the Wings might find it difficult to buck the current trend unless they can tighten up defensively and restrict Phoenix's scoring spurts.

Date Results Jun 12, 2025 Mercury 93-80 Wings Jul 11, 2024 Mercury 100-84 Wings Jul 04, 2024 Mercury 104-96 Wings Jun 10, 2024 Mercury 97-90 Wings May 26, 2024 Wings 107-92 Mercury

