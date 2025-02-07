How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Tampa Bay Lightning, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Detroit Red Wings are ready to host the Tampa Bay Lightning to open a highly anticipated NHL game on February 8, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT. The Detroit Red Wings defeated the Seattle Kraken 5–4 in a shootout.

Detroit is 28-21-5 overall, with a 7-8-1 record against teams in the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings scored 154 goals and gave up 165, which means they have a goal difference of -11.

Tampa Bay joins this clash with a 29-20-4 performance and a 5-9-0 record in the Atlantic Division. The Lightning are one of the best-scoring teams in the league, ranking third throughout the NHL with 185 goals, which is an average of 3.5 goals per game.

This is the third game between the groups this season, and Detroit won the last one 2-0.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Detroit Red Wings vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game, plus plenty more.

Detroit Red Wings vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Date and puck-drop time

The Detroit Red Wings will square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning in an epic NHL game on February 8, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, Michigan.

Date February 8, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Little Caesars Arena Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Tampa Bay Lightning on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Detroit Red Wings vs Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Detroit Red Wings team news

Dylan Larkin has 3 goals and six assists in his last ten games.

Lucas Raymond has scored 21 goals and made 37 assists for the Red Wings.

Detroit Red Wings injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jeff Petry Undisclosed Out J.T. Compher Upper body injury Out

Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Brandon Hagel has scored 24 goals and made 32 assists.

Jake Guentzel has scored five goals and made four assists in his last 10 games.

Tampa Bay Lightning injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Anthony Cirelli Upper body injury Day-to-Day Janis Moser Lower body injury Out

Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning head-to-head record

In their last five games against each other, the Red Wings beat the Lightning four times. Their most recent game was on January 26, 2025, when the Red Wings won 2-0. Detroit has proven it can keep Tampa Bay from scoring, allowing them to get two or fewer goals in three games. On January 19, 2025, the Lightning showed their scoring ability with a strong 5-1 victory. Tampa Bay's strong offense, with 185 goals so far this season, ranks third across the NHL. They will try to score towards a Red Wings protection. that has been uneven. Detroit, in the meantime, has relied on spread producing, with Lucas Raymond as well as Dylan Larkin guiding the charge. The Red Wings recently won against the Lightning, giving them a slight advantage. However, Tampa Bay's strong offense could lead to a close game.

Date Results Jan 26, 2025 Red Wings 2-0 Lightning Jan 19, 2025 Lightning 5-1 Red Wings Apr 02, 2024 Red Wings 4-2 Lightning Jan 22, 2024 Red Wings 2-1 Lightning Oct 15, 2023 Red Wings 6-4 Lightning

More NHL news and coverage