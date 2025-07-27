How to watch Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Dallas Wings will host the Las Vegas Aces to open the pivotal WNBA game on July 27, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT.

The Wings have struggled in Western Conference games, going 3-11, but they are seventh within the league with 20.0 assists each game, led by Bueckers' 5.6. The Aces have a 3-1 record in games decided by three points or less, and they are 6-7 against conference opponents. They have also proven resilient in close games.

This season, Dallas is shooting 41.7% from the field, 2.7 percentage points less than the 44.4% that Las Vegas gives opponents. Las Vegas has an offensive advantage because the Aces score 80.4 points on average per game while the Wings give up 85.8 points.

This will be the teams' third meeting this season; the Aces won the previous game 90-86 on July 17, with Wilson scoring 37 points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces: Date and tip-off time

The Dallas Wings will face the Las Vegas Aces in an electrifying WNBA game on July 27, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Date July 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue College Park Center Location Arlington, Texas

How to watch Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces live on:

TV channel: ESPN 3

ESPN 3 Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Dallas Wings team news

Aziaha James has scored 12.4 points per game over the last ten games.

Bueckers is leading the Wings with averages of 18.1 points, 5.6 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Dallas Wings injuries

Player I njury I njury status F, Maddy Siegrist Knee injury Out G, Tyasha Harris Knee injury Out for Season

Las Vegas Aces team news

Wilson is averaging 22 points, 3.2 assists, 2.3 blocks, 1.6 steals, and 9 rebounds per game with the Aces.

Jackie Young has shot 43.5% in her last ten games, adding 14.3 points and 3.6 rebounds.

Las Vegas Aces injuries

Player Injury Injury Status F, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus Personal Out

Dallas Wings and Las Vegas Aces head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Las Vegas Aces have dominated the series, defeating the Dallas Wings four times in a row. The Aces have beaten Dallas time and time again, especially on May 3, 2025, when they won 112-78. The Aces have demonstrated that they can both grind out close games and produce decisive victories, even if the majority of the games have been quite close, including the most recent 90-86 victory on July 17 and the 88-84 outcome in June. The Wings' one win, a slim 93-90 triumph on August 28, 2024, indicates that when competing at their best, they can contend with Las Vegas.

Date Results Jul 17, 2025 Aces 90-86 Wings Jun 14, 2025 Aces 88-84 Wings May 03, 2025 Aces 112-78 Wings Sep 20, 2024 Aces 98-84 Wings Aug 28, 2024 Wings 93-90 Aces

More NBA news and coverage