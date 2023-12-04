Wimbledon vs Ramsgate: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Cup match between Wimbledon and Ramsgate, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wimbledon will take on Ramsgate in the FA Cup second round at The Cherry Red Records Stadium on Monday.

Wimbledon won four out of their six matches in November and are tenth in the English League Two standings. They will be hoping for an even better run this month and a deep run in the FA Cup. Their opponents have been in good form, with an unbeaten run of seven matches. The Isthmian League outfit will be hoping to pose a threat to Wimbledon away from home.

Wimbledon vs Ramsgate kick-off time

Date: December 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EDT Venue: Cherry Red Records Stadium

The match between Wimbledon and Ramsgate will be played at the Cherry Red Records Stadium. Kick-off is at 2:45 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Wimbledon vs Ramsgate online - TV channels & live streams

The Wimbledon vs Ramsgate fixture will not be televised in the US, but live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Wimbledon team news

Head coach Johnnie Jackson is likely to field a largely unchanged starting lineup for the upcoming game, considering the positive outcome in recent outings.

In case changes are made, there is a possibility of Josh Neufville being reintroduced on the right flank instead of James Tilley.

Wimbledon predicted XI: Bass; Ogundere, Lewis, Johnson, Currie; Tilley, Reeves, Little, Lemonheigh-Evans; Hamadi, Bugiel.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tzanev, Bass Defenders: Biler, Brown, Johnson, Pearce, Hallard, Currie, Kalambayi, Lewis, Ogundere Midfielders: Reeves, Pell, Little, Ball, Evans, Lakin, Sasu Forwards: Tilley, Davison, Al-Hamadi, Neufville, Bugiel, Bartley

Ramsgate team news

Ramsgate boss Ben Smith may contemplate providing opportunities to Bode Anidugbe and Alfie Young. Both players came on as substitutes in the previous match against Cray Valley.

In the previous encounter, Ramsgate fought back to secure a 1-1 draw, despite Joe Taylor, who has been prolific in the FA Cup with nine goals this season, not finding the back of the net.

Ramsgate predicted XI: Hadler; Parter, Ellul, Stone, J. Paxman, Martin, West, Green, Elito, A. Paxman, Taylor.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hadler, Simmons Defenders: Young, Parter, Ellul, Stone, Paxman, Procopi, Christie, Johnson Midfielders: Anidugbe, Bioletti, Paxman, Elito, Martin, Oliver, West captain, Hennessy, Holden, Jadama Forwards: Taylor, Green

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22/12/07 Ramsgate 1 - 1 AFC Wimbledon National League 18/08/07 AFC Wimbledon 2 - 0 Ramsgate National League 06/01/07 Ramsgate 1 - 1 AFC Wimbledon National League 22/08/06 AFC Wimbledon 0 - 0 Ramsgate National League

