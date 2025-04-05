This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Dallas Stars NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars, including how to watch and team news.

The Minnesota Wild are set to face off against the Dallas Stars to start a highly anticipated NHL game on April 6, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT.

Dallas is ranked 14th throughout the league with a strong power play effectiveness of 22.1%, while Minnesota is a little behind at 20.3%, in 21st place.

Dallas rules the NHL with a commanding 84.9% kill percentage, while Minnesota is in last place with a meager 72.2%, which puts them in 31st place.

In the faceoff circle, Dallas also has a significant advantage over Minnesota, earning 52.1% of draws (7th) as opposed to 46.7% (29th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Wild vs Dallas Stars NHL game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Wild vs Dallas Stars: Date and puck-drop time

The Minnesota Wild will face the Dallas Stars in an electrifying NHL game on April 6, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT, at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Date

April 6, 2025

Puck-Drop Time

3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT

Venue

Xcel Energy Center

Location

Saint Paul, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Dallas Stars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Minnesota Wild vs Dallas Stars team news

Minnesota Wild team news

Filip Gustavsson has been recording a 29-18-6 record with five shutouts, a strong 2.55 GAA, and an outstanding .915 save percentage.

Marc-Andre Fleury has made contributions with a 12-9-1 record, one shutout, and a 2.78 GAA.

Matt Boldy has scored 64 points, 25 goals, and 39 assists.

Minnesota Wild injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

Kirill Kaprizov

Lower body injury

Out

Joel Eriksson Ek

Lower body injury

Out

Dallas Stars team news

Jake Oettinger has a solid 36-15-3 record, two shutouts, a .912 save percentage, and a 2.45 GAA.

Casey DeSmith has a record of 14-6-1 with an excellent 2.30 GAA, a .922 save percentage, and two shutouts.

Jason Robertson has scored 77 points, which includes 44 assists and 33 goals.

Dallas Stars injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

Jamie Benn

Undisclosed

Day-to-Day

Miro Heiskanen

Knee injury

Out

Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars head-to-head record

The Dallas Stars have dominated the Minnesota Wild in their past five games, winning four of five encounters, including a commanding 3-0 shutout on the 25th of March 2025. The Stars have continuously found ways to stop Minnesota's attack while grabbing crucial scoring opportunities, with the Wild's only win coming in a close 3-2 triumph on December 28, 2024. Dallas has demonstrated dominance in defensive action, faceoffs, and goaltending, particularly in recent games. Unless the Wild can sharpen their offensive and tighten their defense, Dallas could once again dominate the tempo and win.

Date

Results

Mar 25, 2025

Stars 3-0 Wild

Dec 28, 2024

Wild 3-2 Stars

Nov 17, 2024

Stars 2-1 Wild

Sep 30, 2024

Stars 4-2 Wild

Sep 26, 2024

Stars 5-2 Wild

