How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Dallas Stars NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Minnesota Wild are set to face off against the Dallas Stars to start a highly anticipated NHL game on April 6, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT.
Dallas is ranked 14th throughout the league with a strong power play effectiveness of 22.1%, while Minnesota is a little behind at 20.3%, in 21st place.
Dallas rules the NHL with a commanding 84.9% kill percentage, while Minnesota is in last place with a meager 72.2%, which puts them in 31st place.
In the faceoff circle, Dallas also has a significant advantage over Minnesota, earning 52.1% of draws (7th) as opposed to 46.7% (29th).
Minnesota Wild vs Dallas Stars: Date and puck-drop time
The Minnesota Wild will face the Dallas Stars in an electrifying NHL game on April 6, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT, at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
Date
April 6, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT
Venue
Xcel Energy Center
Location
Saint Paul, Minnesota
How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Dallas Stars on TV & stream live online
TV channel: TNT
Streaming service: SlingTV
Minnesota Wild vs Dallas Stars team news
Minnesota Wild team news
Filip Gustavsson has been recording a 29-18-6 record with five shutouts, a strong 2.55 GAA, and an outstanding .915 save percentage.
Marc-Andre Fleury has made contributions with a 12-9-1 record, one shutout, and a 2.78 GAA.
Matt Boldy has scored 64 points, 25 goals, and 39 assists.
Minnesota Wild injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Kirill Kaprizov
Lower body injury
Out
Joel Eriksson Ek
Lower body injury
Out
Dallas Stars team news
Jake Oettinger has a solid 36-15-3 record, two shutouts, a .912 save percentage, and a 2.45 GAA.
Casey DeSmith has a record of 14-6-1 with an excellent 2.30 GAA, a .922 save percentage, and two shutouts.
Jason Robertson has scored 77 points, which includes 44 assists and 33 goals.
Dallas Stars injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Jamie Benn
Undisclosed
Day-to-Day
Miro Heiskanen
Knee injury
Out
Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars head-to-head record
The Dallas Stars have dominated the Minnesota Wild in their past five games, winning four of five encounters, including a commanding 3-0 shutout on the 25th of March 2025. The Stars have continuously found ways to stop Minnesota's attack while grabbing crucial scoring opportunities, with the Wild's only win coming in a close 3-2 triumph on December 28, 2024. Dallas has demonstrated dominance in defensive action, faceoffs, and goaltending, particularly in recent games. Unless the Wild can sharpen their offensive and tighten their defense, Dallas could once again dominate the tempo and win.
Date
Results
Mar 25, 2025
Stars 3-0 Wild
Dec 28, 2024
Wild 3-2 Stars
Nov 17, 2024
Stars 2-1 Wild
Sep 30, 2024
Stars 4-2 Wild
Sep 26, 2024
Stars 5-2 Wild