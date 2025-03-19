How to watch today’s Minnesota Wild vs Seattle Kraken NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Minnesota Wild and the Seattle Kraken, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Minnesota Wild will square off against the Seattle Kraken to begin a highly anticipated NHL game on March 19, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. Before this upcoming game, the Kraken defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-2, whereas the Wild beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-1 in their most recent encounter.

The Kraken's 18.8% power play, which is ranked 24th in the league, is marginally inferior to the Wild's 21.4%, which is 19th.

However, Minnesota's poor penalty kill performance—which ranks them 30th at 71.3%—has been a big worry. Seattle has a little advantage in this category, ranking 19th with a penalty kill percentage of 77.3%.

Both teams perform poorly in the face-off circle; the Kraken wins 48.8% of their draws (ranked 24th) while the Wild barely wins 46.8% (ranked 28th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Wild vs Seattle Kraken NHL game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Wild vs Seattle Kraken: Date and puck-drop time

The Minnesota Wild will battle with the Seattle Kraken in an epic NHL game on March 19, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Date March 19, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Xcel Energy Center Location Saint Paul, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Seattle Kraken on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Minnesota Wild vs Seattle Kraken team news

Minnesota Wild team news

Matt Boldy averages 20:05 a game and has 21 goals with 35 assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has one shutout this season, a .904 saving percentage in goal, and a 2.73 goals-against average.

Filip Gustavsson has a record of 26-15-4, a 2.57 GAA with a .915 SV% and 4 shutouts.

Minnesota Wild Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jonas Brodin Lower body injury Day-to-Day Kirill Kaprizov Lower body injury Out

Seattle Kraken team news

Eeli Tolvanen has averaged 14:01 of ice time per game and has scored 21 goals and 12 assists.

Chandler Stephenson has 11 goals and 36 assists, and he tackles 19:39 minutes per game.

Philipp Grubauer has had a difficult season in goal, recording a .872 save percentage, and 3.61 goals-against average, with no shutouts.

Seattle Kraken Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Brandon Tanev Trade Reasons Day-to-Day

Minnesota Wild and Seattle Kraken head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Minnesota Wild and the Seattle Kraken have engaged in a competitive series, with the Wild winning three and the Kraken winning two. The Wild's most recent victory, 4-3, on the fifth of March 2025, demonstrated their tenacity in close games. With a 5-4 victory in October of 2024 and a 4-3 victory in April 2024, Seattle demonstrated that they could keep up with Minnesota's more impressive offensive efforts, which included a resounding 5-2 triumph in February of 2024 and a 3-0 shutout during December 2023. Special teams may be very important because both teams struggle at face-offs and penalty kills. Eeli Tolvanen and Chandler Stephenson have to step up for the Kraken, while Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy, two important offensive players for the Wild, will probably decide the outcome of the hotly contested match.

Date Results Mar 05, 2025 Wild 4-3 Kraken Oct 13, 2024 Kraken 5-4 Wild Apr 19, 2024 Kraken 4-3 Wild Feb 25, 2024 Wild 5-2 Kraken Dec 11, 2023 Wild 3-0 Kraken

