How to watch today’s Minnesota Wild vs Seattle Kraken NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Minnesota Wild will square off against the Seattle Kraken to begin a highly anticipated NHL game on March 19, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. Before this upcoming game, the Kraken defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-2, whereas the Wild beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-1 in their most recent encounter.
The Kraken's 18.8% power play, which is ranked 24th in the league, is marginally inferior to the Wild's 21.4%, which is 19th.
However, Minnesota's poor penalty kill performance—which ranks them 30th at 71.3%—has been a big worry. Seattle has a little advantage in this category, ranking 19th with a penalty kill percentage of 77.3%.
Both teams perform poorly in the face-off circle; the Kraken wins 48.8% of their draws (ranked 24th) while the Wild barely wins 46.8% (ranked 28th).
Minnesota Wild vs Seattle Kraken: Date and puck-drop time
The Minnesota Wild will battle with the Seattle Kraken in an epic NHL game on March 19, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
Date
March 19, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
Venue
Xcel Energy Center
Location
Saint Paul, Minnesota
How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Seattle Kraken on TV & stream live online
TV channel: TNT
Streaming service: DirecTV Stream
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
Minnesota Wild vs Seattle Kraken team news
Minnesota Wild team news
Matt Boldy averages 20:05 a game and has 21 goals with 35 assists.
Marc-Andre Fleury has one shutout this season, a .904 saving percentage in goal, and a 2.73 goals-against average.
Filip Gustavsson has a record of 26-15-4, a 2.57 GAA with a .915 SV% and 4 shutouts.
Minnesota Wild Injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Jonas Brodin
Lower body injury
Day-to-Day
Kirill Kaprizov
Lower body injury
Out
Seattle Kraken team news
Eeli Tolvanen has averaged 14:01 of ice time per game and has scored 21 goals and 12 assists.
Chandler Stephenson has 11 goals and 36 assists, and he tackles 19:39 minutes per game.
Philipp Grubauer has had a difficult season in goal, recording a .872 save percentage, and 3.61 goals-against average, with no shutouts.
Seattle Kraken Injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Brandon Tanev
Trade Reasons
Day-to-Day
Minnesota Wild and Seattle Kraken head-to-head record
In their last five meetings, the Minnesota Wild and the Seattle Kraken have engaged in a competitive series, with the Wild winning three and the Kraken winning two. The Wild's most recent victory, 4-3, on the fifth of March 2025, demonstrated their tenacity in close games. With a 5-4 victory in October of 2024 and a 4-3 victory in April 2024, Seattle demonstrated that they could keep up with Minnesota's more impressive offensive efforts, which included a resounding 5-2 triumph in February of 2024 and a 3-0 shutout during December 2023. Special teams may be very important because both teams struggle at face-offs and penalty kills. Eeli Tolvanen and Chandler Stephenson have to step up for the Kraken, while Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy, two important offensive players for the Wild, will probably decide the outcome of the hotly contested match.
Date
Results
Mar 05, 2025
Wild 4-3 Kraken
Oct 13, 2024
Kraken 5-4 Wild
Apr 19, 2024
Kraken 4-3 Wild
Feb 25, 2024
Wild 5-2 Kraken
Dec 11, 2023
Wild 3-0 Kraken