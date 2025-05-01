How to watch today’s Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL Game 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Minnesota Wild will host the Vegas Golden Knights to start the thrilling Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round series on May 1, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. After a close 3-2 win in the previous game, the Vegas Golden Knights are now leading the series 3-2.
Vegas has slightly outperformed Minnesota in power play effectiveness (28.6% (7th) versus 27.3% (8th).
The Golden Knights have a 72.7% rate of success (9th), which is only higher than the Wild's 71.4% (10th) on the penalty kill.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game, plus plenty more.
Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date and puck-drop time
The Minnesota Wild will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in an electrifying NHL game on May 1, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Date
May 1, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Venue
Xcel Energy Center
Location
St. Paul, Minnesota
How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights on TV & stream live online
TV channel: TBS
Streaming service: SlingTV
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights team news
Minnesota Wild team news
Matt Boldy has 73 points this season with 27 goals and 46 assists.
Kirill Kaprizov has five goals, four assists, and an average of 22:53 ice time per game.
Minnesota Wild injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Filip Gustavsson
Illness
Day-to-Day
Troy Grosenick
Knee injury
Out for Season
Vegas Golden Knights team news
Adin Hill has a 3-2 record, a .865 save percentage, and a 3.00 goals-against average.
Jack Eichel has scored 28 goals, provided 66 assists, and amassed 94 points this season.
Tomas Hertl has three goals, two assists, and a total of 18:53 in ice time a game.
Vegas Golden Knights injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Pavel Dorofeyev
Undisclosed
Day-to-Day
Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights head-to-head record
Following five encounters in which the series' momentum has fluctuated, Game 6 between the Wild and the Golden Knights is expected to be a hotly contested affair. Vegas has shown that they can finish close games under pressure by winning three of those games, including the last two by a combined score of just one goal. But when their attack is clicking, Minnesota can overwhelm the Golden Knights, as evidenced by their 5-2 victories. The pattern points to a game that might come down to the wire once more, with Minnesota trying to force another game by finding the rapid scoring that propelled them to victory in the past and Vegas hoping to capitalize on their recent clutch heroics to win the series. The outcome of what looks to be a fierce knockout match could depend on special teams and goaltending.
Date
Results
Apr 30, 2025
Golden Knights 3-2 Wild
Apr 27, 2025
Golden Knights 4-3 Wild
Apr 25, 2025
Wild 5-2 Golden Knights
Apr 23, 2025
Wild 5-2 Golden Knights
Apr 21, 2025
Golden Knights 4-2 Wild