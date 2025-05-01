How to watch today’s Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL Game 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Minnesota Wild and the Vegas Golden Knights, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Minnesota Wild will host the Vegas Golden Knights to start the thrilling Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round series on May 1, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. After a close 3-2 win in the previous game, the Vegas Golden Knights are now leading the series 3-2.

Vegas has slightly outperformed Minnesota in power play effectiveness (28.6% (7th) versus 27.3% (8th).

The Golden Knights have a 72.7% rate of success (9th), which is only higher than the Wild's 71.4% (10th) on the penalty kill.

Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date and puck-drop time

The Minnesota Wild will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in an electrifying NHL game on May 1, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Date May 1, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Xcel Energy Center Location St. Paul, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TBS

Streaming service: SlingTV

Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights team news

Minnesota Wild team news

Matt Boldy has 73 points this season with 27 goals and 46 assists.

Kirill Kaprizov has five goals, four assists, and an average of 22:53 ice time per game.

Minnesota Wild injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Filip Gustavsson Illness Day-to-Day Troy Grosenick Knee injury Out for Season

Vegas Golden Knights team news

Adin Hill has a 3-2 record, a .865 save percentage, and a 3.00 goals-against average.

Jack Eichel has scored 28 goals, provided 66 assists, and amassed 94 points this season.

Tomas Hertl has three goals, two assists, and a total of 18:53 in ice time a game.

Vegas Golden Knights injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Pavel Dorofeyev Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights head-to-head record

Following five encounters in which the series' momentum has fluctuated, Game 6 between the Wild and the Golden Knights is expected to be a hotly contested affair. Vegas has shown that they can finish close games under pressure by winning three of those games, including the last two by a combined score of just one goal. But when their attack is clicking, Minnesota can overwhelm the Golden Knights, as evidenced by their 5-2 victories. The pattern points to a game that might come down to the wire once more, with Minnesota trying to force another game by finding the rapid scoring that propelled them to victory in the past and Vegas hoping to capitalize on their recent clutch heroics to win the series. The outcome of what looks to be a fierce knockout match could depend on special teams and goaltending.

Date Results Apr 30, 2025 Golden Knights 3-2 Wild Apr 27, 2025 Golden Knights 4-3 Wild Apr 25, 2025 Wild 5-2 Golden Knights Apr 23, 2025 Wild 5-2 Golden Knights Apr 21, 2025 Golden Knights 4-2 Wild

