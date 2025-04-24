How to watch today’s Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The thrilling NHL battle between the Minnesota Wild and the Vegas Golden Knights will happen on April 24, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.
The Wild and the Golden Knights are locked 1-1 in their first-round NHL Playoff matchup as they prepare for their sixth game of the season. The Wild triumphed 5-2 in their most recent matchup, led by 2 goals from Kirill Kaprizov.
Minnesota's overall record is 45-30-7, with a 22-17-2 record at home. With 225 goals produced and 236 surrendered this season, the Wild have a -11 goal differential and have been outperformed by their opponents.
Vegas, meanwhile, comes in with a 50-22-10 record and a potent 21-13-7 road record. With 274 goals scored and 214 goals conceded, the Golden Knights have a goal differential of +60.
Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date and puck-drop time
The Minnesota Wild will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in an electrifying NHL game on April 24, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
Date
April 24, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT
Venue
Xcel Energy Center
Location
Saint Paul, Minnesota
Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights team news
Minnesota Wild team news
Joel Eriksson Ek has contributed five goals and one assist in his previous ten games.
Matthew Boldy contributes to the Wild with 46 assists and 27 goals this season.
Minnesota Wild injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Troy Grosenick
Knee injury
Out for Season
Vegas Golden Knights team news
Jack Eichel has scored 28 goals and provided 66 assists for the Golden Knights so far this season.
Pavel Dorofeyev has scored four goals in his last ten games.
Vegas Golden Knights injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Tomas Hertl
Rest
Day-to-Day
Mark Stone
Rest
Day-to-Day
Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights head-to-head record
The Golden Knights have held the advantage over the Minnesota Wild in their previous five head-to-head matches, winning four of them. Earlier in the season, Vegas dominated with resounding wins, such as a 4-1 victory on January 13 and a 5-1 victory on March 26. But in their latest meeting on April 23, the Wild displayed signs of recovery, winning 5-2 due to a potent offensive effort. If Minnesota can capitalize on its success and capitalize on the home-ice edge. They might level the playing field. However, Vegas may come into this game with confidence and the advantage due to their recent performance, as they have won four of their past five matchups and outscored the Wild in those contests.
Date
Results
Apr 23, 2025
Wild 5-2 Knights
Apr 21, 2025
Knights 4-2 Wild
Mar 26, 2025
Knights 5-1 Wild
Jan 13, 2025
Knights 4-1 Wild
Dec 16, 2024
Knights 3-2 Wild