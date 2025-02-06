How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Minnesota Wild will take on the Carolina Hurricanes to open a highly anticipated NHL game on February 6, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Minnesota Wild are trying to end their four-game loss streak at home.
Minnesota begins the battle with a 31-19-4 mark, which includes an 11-12-1 performance at home. The Wild have scored and given up the same number of goals this season, with a total of 153 goals.
Carolina boasts a 32-18-4 total performance and is 12-12-3 on the away games. The Hurricanes are excellent at scoring, with a total of 176 goals (about 3.3 goals per game), placing them sixth across the league.
The groups are meeting for the second time this season. The Wild won their last game 4-0, and Mats Zuccarello scored two of the goals.
Minnesota Wild vs Carolina Hurricanes: Date and puck-drop time
The Minnesota Wild will face off against the Carolina Hurricanes in an epic NHL game on February 6, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Xcel Energy Center, in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
|Date
|February 6, 2025
|Puck-Drop Time
|7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
|Venue
|Xcel Energy Center
|Location
|Saint Paul, Minnesota
How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Carolina Hurricanes on TV & stream live online
Streaming service: ESPN+
Streaming the game with a VPN
Minnesota Wild vs Carolina Hurricanes team news
Minnesota Wild team news
Mats Zuccarello has scored 12 goals and made 24 assists.
Frederick Gaudreau has scored three goals and made three assists during his last 10 games.
Minnesota Wild Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Kirill Kaprizov
|Lower body injury
|Out
|Troy Grosenick
|Knee injury
|Out for Season
Carolina Hurricanes team news
Mikko Rantanen has scored 26 goals and made 40 assists.
Seth Jarvis has seven goals and 2 assists in the last ten games.
Carolina Hurricanes injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|William Carrier
|Lower body injury
|Out
|Tyson Jost
|Lower body injury
|Out
Minnesota Wild and Carolina Hurricanes head-to-head record
Based on the last five games they competed against each other, this match between the Wild and the Hurricanes might get very close. In their last game on the 5th of January 2025, the Wild won decisively with a score of 4-0.
However, the Hurricanes had won the game before that on February 28, 2024, with a score of 3-2. Before that, Minnesota possessed a great performance, winning 5-2 on the 22nd of January 2024, and 2-1 on the 20th of November in 2022.
However, Carolina also won a 5-2 victory on the 20th of January 2023. Both teams have won and lost games recently, so this match could be tough. The Wild want to keep their positive confidence after a strong win, while the Hurricanes are trying to recover from their recent setback to Minnesota.
|Date
|Results
|Jan 05, 2025
|Wild 4-0 Hurricanes
|Feb 28, 2024
|Hurricanes 3-2 Wild
|Jan 22, 2024
|Wild 5-2 Hurricanes
|Jan 20, 2023
|Hurricanes 5-2 Wild
|Nov 20, 2022
|Wild 2-1 Hurricanes