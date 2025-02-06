How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Minnesota Wild and the Carolina Hurricanes, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Minnesota Wild will take on the Carolina Hurricanes to open a highly anticipated NHL game on February 6, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Minnesota Wild are trying to end their four-game loss streak at home.

Minnesota begins the battle with a 31-19-4 mark, which includes an 11-12-1 performance at home. The Wild have scored and given up the same number of goals this season, with a total of 153 goals.

Carolina boasts a 32-18-4 total performance and is 12-12-3 on the away games. The Hurricanes are excellent at scoring, with a total of 176 goals (about 3.3 goals per game), placing them sixth across the league.

The groups are meeting for the second time this season. The Wild won their last game 4-0, and Mats Zuccarello scored two of the goals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Wild vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Wild vs Carolina Hurricanes: Date and puck-drop time

The Minnesota Wild will face off against the Carolina Hurricanes in an epic NHL game on February 6, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Xcel Energy Center, in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Date February 6, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Xcel Energy Center Location Saint Paul, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Carolina Hurricanes on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Minnesota Wild vs Carolina Hurricanes team news

Minnesota Wild team news

Mats Zuccarello has scored 12 goals and made 24 assists.

Frederick Gaudreau has scored three goals and made three assists during his last 10 games.

Minnesota Wild Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Kirill Kaprizov Lower body injury Out Troy Grosenick Knee injury Out for Season

Carolina Hurricanes team news

Mikko Rantanen has scored 26 goals and made 40 assists.

Seth Jarvis has seven goals and 2 assists in the last ten games.

Carolina Hurricanes injuries

Player Injury Injury Status William Carrier Lower body injury Out Tyson Jost Lower body injury Out

Minnesota Wild and Carolina Hurricanes head-to-head record

Based on the last five games they competed against each other, this match between the Wild and the Hurricanes might get very close. In their last game on the 5th of January 2025, the Wild won decisively with a score of 4-0.

However, the Hurricanes had won the game before that on February 28, 2024, with a score of 3-2. Before that, Minnesota possessed a great performance, winning 5-2 on the 22nd of January 2024, and 2-1 on the 20th of November in 2022.

However, Carolina also won a 5-2 victory on the 20th of January 2023. Both teams have won and lost games recently, so this match could be tough. The Wild want to keep their positive confidence after a strong win, while the Hurricanes are trying to recover from their recent setback to Minnesota.

Date Results Jan 05, 2025 Wild 4-0 Hurricanes Feb 28, 2024 Hurricanes 3-2 Wild Jan 22, 2024 Wild 5-2 Hurricanes Jan 20, 2023 Hurricanes 5-2 Wild Nov 20, 2022 Wild 2-1 Hurricanes

