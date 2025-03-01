How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Boston Bruins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Minnesota Wild and the Boston Bruins, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Minnesota Wild are set to face off against the Boston Bruins to begin an electrifying NHL game on March 2, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT.

The Bruins have a greater chance of mitigating Minnesota's man-advantage possibilities because of their penalty kill, which ranks 24th in the league at 75.8%, despite their poor power play performance of only 15.1% (30th).

On the other hand, the Wild's power play is a little better (19.3%, 24th), but their penalty kill is the worst in the league (70.9%, 31st), which leaves them very open when they're short-handed.

In addition to their difficulties, Boston, which is ninth throughout the league at 51.8%, has an advantage in control and possession because Minnesota is ranked 28th in face-off efficiency (46.9%).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Wild vs Boston Bruins NHL game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Wild vs Boston Bruins: Date and puck-drop time

The Minnesota Wild and the Boston Bruins will meet in an epic NHL game on March 2, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Date March 2, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue Xcel Energy Center Location Saint Paul, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Boston Bruins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Minnesota Wild vs Boston Bruins team news

Minnesota Wild team news

Filip Gustavsson has been recording a 22-12-3 performance with three shutouts, a 2.64 GAA, and a .914 SV%.

Marc-Andre Fleury has a 12-7-1 record, 2.76 GAA, .904 SV%, and one shutout.

Matt Boldy averages 19:54 of ice time each game and has 21 goals with 31 assists.

Minnesota Wild injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Kirill Kaprizov Lower body injury Out Joel Eriksson Ek Undisclosed Out

Boston Bruins team news

This season, Jeremy Swayman has an 18-19-6 mark, a 3.00 GAA, and .897 SV%, with three shutouts.

Joonas Korpisalo has a 9-6-2 record, a 2.86 GAA, and a .892 SV%, with three shutouts.

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins' attack with 73 points and 31 goals, providing 42 assists.

Boston Bruins injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Matthew Poitras Lower body injury Day-to-Day Charlie McAvoy Shoulder injury Out

Minnesota Wild and Boston Bruins head-to-head record

The Boston Bruins have prevailed in three of their last five meetings, including a resounding 3-0 shutout in their latest meeting on the fifth of February 2025. However, the Minnesota Wild has shown their ability to compete closely by winning back-to-back games in December 2023. While Minnesota has earned tight wins when they dominated the pace, Boston has typically had the advantage, winning important games with great defensive action. Boston may have the advantage, given the Bruins' superiority in face-offs and Minnesota's difficulties on their penalty kill, particularly if their explosive game takes advantage of chances. However, the Wild might keep this game close and aim for another close victory if Matt Boldy keeps up his scoring contributions and Filip Gustavsson performs well in goal.

Date Results Feb 05, 2025 Bruins 3-0 Wild Dec 24, 2023 Wild 3-2 Bruins Dec 20, 2023 Wild 4-3 Bruins Mar 18, 2023 Bruins 5-2 Wild Oct 22, 2022 Bruins 4-3 Wild

More NHL news and coverage