How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Boston Bruins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Minnesota Wild are set to face off against the Boston Bruins to begin an electrifying NHL game on March 2, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT.
The Bruins have a greater chance of mitigating Minnesota's man-advantage possibilities because of their penalty kill, which ranks 24th in the league at 75.8%, despite their poor power play performance of only 15.1% (30th).
On the other hand, the Wild's power play is a little better (19.3%, 24th), but their penalty kill is the worst in the league (70.9%, 31st), which leaves them very open when they're short-handed.
In addition to their difficulties, Boston, which is ninth throughout the league at 51.8%, has an advantage in control and possession because Minnesota is ranked 28th in face-off efficiency (46.9%).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Wild vs Boston Bruins NHL game, plus plenty more.
Minnesota Wild vs Boston Bruins: Date and puck-drop time
The Minnesota Wild and the Boston Bruins will meet in an epic NHL game on March 2, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
Date
March 2, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT
Venue
Xcel Energy Center
Location
Saint Paul, Minnesota
How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Boston Bruins on TV & stream live online
TV channel: TNT
Streaming service: DirecTV Stream
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Minnesota Wild vs Boston Bruins team news
Minnesota Wild team news
Filip Gustavsson has been recording a 22-12-3 performance with three shutouts, a 2.64 GAA, and a .914 SV%.
Marc-Andre Fleury has a 12-7-1 record, 2.76 GAA, .904 SV%, and one shutout.
Matt Boldy averages 19:54 of ice time each game and has 21 goals with 31 assists.
Minnesota Wild injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Kirill Kaprizov
Lower body injury
Out
Joel Eriksson Ek
Undisclosed
Out
Boston Bruins team news
This season, Jeremy Swayman has an 18-19-6 mark, a 3.00 GAA, and .897 SV%, with three shutouts.
Joonas Korpisalo has a 9-6-2 record, a 2.86 GAA, and a .892 SV%, with three shutouts.
David Pastrnak leads the Bruins' attack with 73 points and 31 goals, providing 42 assists.
Boston Bruins injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Matthew Poitras
Lower body injury
Day-to-Day
Charlie McAvoy
Shoulder injury
Out
Minnesota Wild and Boston Bruins head-to-head record
The Boston Bruins have prevailed in three of their last five meetings, including a resounding 3-0 shutout in their latest meeting on the fifth of February 2025. However, the Minnesota Wild has shown their ability to compete closely by winning back-to-back games in December 2023. While Minnesota has earned tight wins when they dominated the pace, Boston has typically had the advantage, winning important games with great defensive action. Boston may have the advantage, given the Bruins' superiority in face-offs and Minnesota's difficulties on their penalty kill, particularly if their explosive game takes advantage of chances. However, the Wild might keep this game close and aim for another close victory if Matt Boldy keeps up his scoring contributions and Filip Gustavsson performs well in goal.
Date
Results
Feb 05, 2025
Bruins 3-0 Wild
Dec 24, 2023
Wild 3-2 Bruins
Dec 20, 2023
Wild 4-3 Bruins
Mar 18, 2023
Bruins 5-2 Wild
Oct 22, 2022
Bruins 4-3 Wild