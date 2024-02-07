Vancouver vs Tigres UANL: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Vancouver Whitecaps and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Vancouver Whitecaps are set to welcome Tigres UANL to the Starlight Stadium for a CONCACAF Champions Cup round-one encounter on Wednesday.

The MLS side has been preparing for the top-flight club competition in the CONCACAF region with a few friendly games, last playing out a 1-1 draw against Norwegian outfit Haugesund.

Tigres are currently third in Liga MX after a 2-2 draw with Pumas UNAM.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Tigres kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 pm ET Venue: Starlight Stadium

The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Vancouver Whitecaps and Tigres UANL will be played at the Starlight Stadium in Langford, Canada.

It will kick off at 10 pm ET on Wednesday, February 7, in the United States (US).

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Tubi and ViX+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

The Caps' boss Vanni Sartini is likely to have fielded the kind of side that will face Tigres in the friendly game against Haugesund.

As such, with Brian White and Ryan Gauld in attack, Andres Cubas would play in the hole in a familiar 3-1-4-2 formation.

Vancouver Whitecaps possible XI: Takaoka; Laborda, Vaselinovic, Blackmon; Cubas; Picault, Schopf, Raposo, Martins; White, Gauld

Position Players Goalkeepers: Takaoka, Boehmer, Anchor Defenders: Laborda, Adekugbe, Veselinovic, Blackmon, Utvik, Halbouni, Martins, Ahmed, Brown Midfielders: Schopf, Berhalter, Kreilach, Cubas, Gauld, Ngando, Raposo, Vite Forwards: Picault, White, Becher, Johnson

Tigres team news

Los Tigres manager Robert Siboldi presumably has no injury concerns to deal with and we are likely to see a similar lineup from the Pumas UNAM draw, with Nicolas Ibanez upfront.

Jesus Garza, who produced an assist for one of Ibanez's goals last time out, will start as the right full-back. Diego Lainez will run down the opposite flank.

Tigres possible XI: Guzman; Garza, Pizarro, Samir, Angulo, Lainez; Cordova, Gorriaran, Carioca, Brunetta; Ibanez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega Defenders: Caetano, Purata, Reyes, Pizarro, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Aquino Midfielders: Carioca, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Ayala, Brunetta, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones Forwards: Ibanez, Gignac

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Vancouver Whitecaps and Tigres UANL across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 4, 2023 Tigres UANL 1-1 (5-3 pen.) Vancouver Whitecaps Leagues Cup April 5, 2017 Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 Tigres UANL CONCACAF Champions Cup March 14, 2017 Tigres UANL 2-0 Vancouver Whitecaps CONCACAF Champions Cup

Useful links