Vancouver Whitecaps vs Austin: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Whitecaps and Austin, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Vancouver Whitecaps will be looking to make amends for their recent slip-up when they clash against Austin in Wednesday's MLS Western Conference encounter.

Following a 3-0 defeat at Sporting KC, the Caps nearly registered three points in their first of the four straight home games on Saturday but ended up losing 3-2 against Seattle Sounders.

Whereas the Verde and Black can strengthen their stand in the top half of the standings after returning to winning ways in the 4-1 result against Minnesota United in their last outing.

Whitecaps vs Austin kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30pm EDT Venue: BC Place

The Major Soccer League (MLS) game between Vancouver Whitecaps and Austin is scheduled for July 12, 2023, at the BC Place multi-purpose stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

It will kick off at 10:30pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Whitecaps vs Austin online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will be available to stream live online through Apple TV.

Team news & squads

Whitecaps team news

Mathias Laborda is suspended after his double booking in the Seattle loss, with Andres Cubas ruled out with a hamstring injury and Russell Teibert doubtful on account of a problem with his left knee.

Javain Brown and Julian Gressel are on international duty with the Jamaica and the United States, respectively, in the Gold Cup. Meanwhile, Ali Ahmed would be allowed some rest after his Canada duty.

Ryan Gauld will continue to link up in attack, with Brian White up front.

Whitecaps possible XI: Takaoka; Blackmon, Veselinovic, Martins; Raposo, Schopf, Berhalter, Caicedo; Vite, Gauld; White

Position Players Goalkeepers: Takaoka, Hasal, Boehmer Defenders: Blackmon, Veselinovic, Campagna, Yao, Martins Midfielders: Teibert, Ngando, Berhalter, Fry, Aguilar, Schopf, Raposo, Gauld, Vite, Dajome, Habibullah, Johnson, Caicedo Forwards: White, Cordova, Becher

Austin team news

Daniel Pereira is suspended after accumulation of bookings with his yellow the last time out, while Leo Vaisanen and Zan Kolmanic are out injured. Alexander Ring will continue to remain a doubt on account of a groin strain.

Brace and assist hero at Minnesota, Sebastian Driussi, will look to build on his form, as Brad Stuver eyes another clean sheet against the Caps after their last meeting in April ended in a goalless draw.

Austin possible XI: Stuver; Lima, Cascante, Keller, Gallagher; Wolff, Valencia; Finlay, Driussi, Fagundez; Zardes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stuver, Bersano, Las Defenders: Cascante, Radovanovic, Keller, Tarek, Craig, Lundqvist, Asensio, Lima, Gallagher, Jimenez Midfielders: Valencia, Ring, Wolff, Djeffal, Driussi, Rodriguez, Fagundez, Fodrey, Rigoni, Redes, Finlay Forwards: Zardes, Urruti, Bruin

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 4, 2023 Austin 0-0 Whitecaps MLS October 2, 2022 Whitecaps 2-0 Austin MLS April 24, 2022 Austin 3-0 Whitecaps MLS September 9, 2021 Whitecaps 2-1 Austin MLS August 19, 2021 Austin 1-2 Whitecaps MLS

