How to watch today's Wrexham vs Charlton Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Saturday's Championship meeting at SToK Racecourse will see two promoted sides, Wrexham and Charlton, lock horns.

The Red Dragons are currently five points off the Addicks in the race for the play-offs. As such, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds' co-owned side will have to make up ground after dropping points in seven of the last 10 league games, while Charlton aim to extend their unbeaten run to five games.

How to watch Wrexham vs Charlton online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Wrexham and Charlton will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Wrexham vs Charlton kick-off time

Championship - Championship SToK Cae Ras

The Championship match between Wrexham and Charlton will be played at SToK Racecourse in Wrexham, Wales.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, November 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Wrexham team news

Danny Ward, Lewis Brunt, Aaron James, Andy Cannon, Harry Ashfield, Elliot Lee and Jay Rodriguez are among the players unavailable for selections.

However, wing-back James McClean might return to the matchday squad after recovering from a hip problem that kept him out of the midweek draw against Portsmouth.

Manager Phil Parkinson is expected to make minimal changes, though he may look to infuse George Dobson in midfield.

Charlton team news

Defender Josh Edwards is still out due to an ankle injury. Amari'i Bell, Reece Burke and Charlie Kelman also might not play after missing the mid-week game against West Brom.

Academy product Ibrahim Fullah could be in the squad again after making his first home league appearance as a substitute on Tuesday.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

WRE Last 2 matches CHA 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins Wrexham 3 - 0 Charlton

Charlton 2 - 2 Wrexham 5 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

