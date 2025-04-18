How to watch today's Wrexham vs Bristol Rovers League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Wrexham and Bristol Rovers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hunting their third promotion in as many seasons, Wrexham will welcome Bristol Rovers to SToK Cae Ras for a League One game on Friday.

With Birmingham City securing the championship and one of the two automatic Championship qualification spots, the Red Dragons are closely challenged by Wycombe Wanderers for a top-four finish.

On the other hand, the Pirates find themselves among the sides battling for survival in the second-highest division of the English Football League.

How to watch Wrexham vs Bristol Rovers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the League One match between Wrexham and Bristol Rovers will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

Wrexham vs Bristol Rovers kick-off time

League One - League One SToK Cae Ras

The League One match between Wrexham and Bristol Rovers will be played at SToK Cae Ras in Wrexham, Wales.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Friday, April 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Wrexham team news

Going forward, the likes of Ryan Longman, James McClean, Sam Smith and Jay Rodriguez will need to up their game after the goalless affair against Wigan Athletic last time out.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo will eye his 23rd League One clean sheet this season, with Max Cleworth, Eoghan O'Connell and Lewis Brunt forming the back three.

Bristol Rovers team news

The visitors' attack will be led by Gatlin O'Donkor, with Luke Thomas likely to replace Grant Ward alongside Kofi Shaw and Ruel Sotiriou in midfield.

Matt Butcher and Romine Sawyers will be partnered in the engine room, while James Wilson and Connor Taylor are paired at centre-back.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

