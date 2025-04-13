How to watch today's Wolves vs Tottenham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Wolves and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham will take on Wolves in a Premier League encounter at the Molineux on Sunday.

Both sides have suffered mid-season slumps and, with just about a dozen games to go, will be aiming to climb out of the bottom half of the league standings table.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wolves vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Wolves and Tottenham will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Wolves vs Tottenham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Molineux Stadium

The Premier League match between Wolves and Tottenham will be played at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Sunday, April 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

Wolves team news

Matheus Cunha could return from his layoff but may not start ahead of Marshal Munetsi as Wolves manager Vitor Pereira is likely to stick to his winning XI from last weekend's 2-1 win at Ipswich Town - although Pablo Sarabia may be handed a start in place of Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

Ankle injury victim Pedro Lima is accompanied by long-term injury absentees Sasa Kalajdzic, Enso Gonzalez, Yerson Mosquera and Leon Chiwone in the infirmary.

Tottenham team news

Wilson Odobert will be available for selection after making the bench in the midweek Europa League game against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Meanwhile, on the injury front, Dejan Kulusevski, Kevin Danso and Radu Dragusin continue to nurse their respective injuries.

And with the upcoming quarter-finals second leg at Frankfurt, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is expected to make rotations, as the likes of Archie Gray, Djed Spence, Pape Sarr and Richarlison could stand to benefit.

