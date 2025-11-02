How to watch today's West Ham vs Newcastle United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Nuno Espirito Santo is still looking for his first win as West Ham United manager as they prepare to face Newcastle United at the London Stadium this Sunday in the Premier League.

The Hammers are in a spot of bother, risking their fourth straight league defeat, while the Magpies have won their last three matches across all competitions.

How to watch West Ham vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between West Ham and Newcastle United will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, USA Network, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue and Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

West Ham vs Newcastle United kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League London Stadium

The Premier League match between West Ham and Newcastle United will be played at London Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Sunday, November 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

Defender Oliver Scarles is set to undergo surgery for a shoulder injury, joining Dinos Mavropanos, George Earthy and Niclas Fullkrug in the treatment room.

It has to be noted that former Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has replaced Scarles.

Newcastle United team news

Sven Botman could return to action after he was named on the bench in Spurs' win after following a knock sustained in the previous tie.

While Lewis Hall is likely to return as well, the likes of Tino Livramento, the likes of Yoane Wissa and Harrison Ashby are out injured.

Players such as Jacob Murphy, Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon, Joelinton and Nick Pope will benefit from the rotations.

