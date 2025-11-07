How to watch today's Watford vs Bristol City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Watford will aim to extend their current unbeaten run in the Championship to four when they welcome Bristol City to Vicarage Road on Friday.

Three points ahead, the visitors are in a better position on the standings table but have recently slipped outside the playoff positions following defeats to Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers.

The Hornets head into the tie on the back of a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town in midweek.

How to watch Watford vs Bristol City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Watford and Bristol City will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Watford vs Bristol City kick-off time

Championship - Championship Vicarage Road Stadium

The Championship match between Watford and Bristol City will be played at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Friday, November 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Watford team news

Giorgi Chakvetadze will remain unavailable since his last appearance last April, which was against Bristol City. Rocco Vata is still on the road to recovery from a hamstring injury, and it may be too soon for Caleb Wiley as well.

James Abankwah is expected to start alongside Mattie Pollock in defense.

Bristol City team news

The side's situation in the treatment has worsened after Mark Sykes sustained a bad shin cut in the previous outing. Neto Borges was also forced off in the game, adding to an already depleted squad.

Luke McNally, Cameron Pring, Harry Cornick, Jason Knight, Max Bird, Joe Williams, Josh Stokes and Rob Atkinson are all sidelined by injuries.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

