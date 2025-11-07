+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Championship
team-logoWatford
Vicarage Road Stadium
team-logoBristol City
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Watford vs Bristol City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Watford and Bristol City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Watford will aim to extend their current unbeaten run in the Championship to four when they welcome Bristol City to Vicarage Road on Friday.

Three points ahead, the visitors are in a better position on the standings table but have recently slipped outside the playoff positions following defeats to Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers.

The Hornets head into the tie on the back of a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town in midweek.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Watford vs Bristol City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Watford and Bristol City will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Watford vs Bristol City kick-off time

crest
Championship - Championship
Vicarage Road Stadium

The Championship match between Watford and Bristol City will be played at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Friday, November 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Watford vs Bristol City lineups

WatfordHome team crest

3-4-3

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestBRC
1
E. Selvik
6
M. Pollock
3
M. Alleyne
4
K. Keben
10
I. Louza
39
E. Kayembe
29
J. Petris
16
M. Bola
20
M. Doumbia
66
N. Irankunda
9
L. Kjerrumgaard
23
R. Vitek
19
G. Tanner
16
R. Dickie
14
Z. Vyner
11
A. Mehmeti
4
A. Randell
10
S. Twine
2
R. McCrorie
24
H. Roberts
30
S. Armstrong
9
F. Mayulu

3-5-2

BRCAway team crest

WAT
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Gracia

BRC
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • G. Struber

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Watford team news

Giorgi Chakvetadze will remain unavailable since his last appearance last April, which was against Bristol City. Rocco Vata is still on the road to recovery from a hamstring injury, and it may be too soon for Caleb Wiley as well.

James Abankwah is expected to start alongside Mattie Pollock in defense.

Bristol City team news

The side's situation in the treatment has worsened after Mark Sykes sustained a bad shin cut in the previous outing. Neto Borges was also forced off in the game, adding to an already depleted squad.

Luke McNally, Cameron Pring, Harry Cornick, Jason Knight, Max Bird, Joe Williams, Josh Stokes and Rob Atkinson are all sidelined by injuries.

Form

WAT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

BRC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

WAT

Last 5 matches

BRC

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

6

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

