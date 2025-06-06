How to watch today's Wales vs Liechtenstein World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Wales and Liechtenstein, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wales and Liechtenstein will face off in a World Cup qualification game at the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday.

So far in the qualifiers, the Dragons has secured four points from their initial two matches, while Liechtenstein has had a tough start with two losses in a row.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wales vs Liechtenstein online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Wales and Liechtenstein will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Wales vs Liechtenstein kick-off time

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. J Cardiff City Stadium

The World Cup Qualification match between Wales and Liechtenstein will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Friday, June 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Wales team news

Aaron Ramsey is unavailable due to injury, and Joe Allen will no longer be an option following his retirement at the end of the season.

On a positive note, Ethan Ampadu and Harry Wilson have rejoined Craig Bellamy's squad after recovering from injuries that kept them out of the first two World Cup qualifiers.

Tottenham's Ben Davies is nearing his 95th cap, moving him closer to 100 international appearances.

Liechtenstein team news

At the back, goalkeeper Benjamin Buchel will be shielded by a back-three of Lars Traber, Sandro Wieser and Felix Oberwaditzer.

Leading the team and wearing the captain's armband will be experienced midfielder Nicolas Hasler, marking his impressive 102nd appearance for Liechtenstein.

Upfront, the responsibility of finding the back of the net will likely fall to Willy Pizzi and Dennis Salanovic.

