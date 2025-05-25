How to watch today's Venezia vs Juventus Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Venezia and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Venezia and Juventus are set for a high-stakes Serie A season finale on Sunday at Stadio Penzo.

With relegation looming for the home side, the hosts will need both a victory and favorable results elsewhere to stay in the league.

Meanwhile, the Old Lady aims to secure their place in next season's Champions League. A win in this match would guarantee them fourth place and a return to Europe's top club competition after what they will consider another disappointing season.

How to watch Venezia vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Venezia and Juventus will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Venezia vs Juventus kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Pierluigi Penzo

The Serie A match between Venezia and Juventus will be played at Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo in Venice, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, May 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Venezia team news

Gaetano Oristanio emerges as a doubt due to an injury he picked up against Cagliari last weekend. This could mean we see Christian Gytkjaer partnering with John Yeboah in the forward line.

In midfield, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia remains a central figure. He is Venezia's current top scorer with four goals.

Captain Jay Idzes is suspended after receiving his fifth yellow card last week. Potential replacements include Alessandro Marcandalli, Ridgeciano Haps or Marin Sverko.

Juventus team news

Weston McKennie should be available despite his recent ankle issue, while both Khephren Thuram and Nicolo Savona are back from their suspensions.

On the other hand, Pierre Kalulu is still suspended, and he joins Juan Cabal, Arkadiusz Milik and Bremer, who are out for longer. Teun Koopmeiners is also still dealing with his Achilles problem.

Dusan Vlahovic is hoping to get back into the starting lineup after scoring against Udinese, but Kenan Yildiz has also been impressive in attack.

