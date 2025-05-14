How to watch today's Velez vs San Antonio Bulo Bulo Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Velez and San Antonio Bulo Bulo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Velez will play host to San Antonio Bulo Bulo in a Copa Libertadores group stage match at Estadio Jose Amalfitani on Wednesday.

The two sides' only previous meeting was in the current Copa tournament, where the San Antonio Bulo Bulo recorded a 2-1 win over Velez at Estadio Felix Caprites last month. Both teams have a good chance of progressing to the knockouts.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Velez vs San Antonio Bulo Bulo online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa Libertadores match between Velez and San Antonio Bulo Bulo will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Velez vs San Antonio Bulo Bulo kick-off time

The Copa Libertadores match between Velez and San Antonio Bulo Bulo will be played at Estadio Jose Amalfitani in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Wednesday, May 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Velez team news

As for the hosts, Augustin Lagos, Florian Monzon, Roberto Garcia and Thiago Fernandez remain sidelined by injuries.

Maher Carrizo, Braian Romero and Francisco Pizzini are in line to lead the line of attack once again.

San Antonio Bulo Bulo team news

El Santo head coach Joaquin Monasterio will once again field the lineup he has used for the last couple of Copa games, with Jose Martinez and Oswaldo Blanco paired up front.

In fact, the entire set of outfield players except goalkeeper Rodrigo Saracho could be rotated following the 6-3 league defeat at The Strongest over the weekend.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

SAR Last match SAB 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win San Antonio Bulo Bulo 2 - 1 Velez Sarsfield 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

