How to watch today's Vasco da Gama vs Independiente del Valle Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Vasco da Gama and Independiente del Valle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brazil's Vasco da Gama are tasked to overcome a four-goal deficit when they take on Independiente del Valle in the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana knockout round play-offs at Sao Januario on Tuesday.

Vascao made it out of Group G second to Lanus before facing the Ecuadorian outfit, who qualified for this phase of the tournament having finished third in the 2025 Copa Libertadores group stage.

The winner will face another Ecuadorian side in Mushuc Runa in the round of 16 stage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Vasco da Gama vs Independiente del Valle online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa Sudamericana knockout round play-off match between Vasco da Gama and Independiente del Valle will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Vasco da Gama vs Independiente del Valle kick-off time

The Copa Sudamericana knockout round play-off match between Vasco da Gama and Independiente del Valle will be played at Estadio Vasco da Gama (Sao Januario) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Tuesday, July 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Vasco da Gama team news

The hosts will be without the injured trio of Adson, GB and Philippe Coutinho, with Adson expected to remain sidelined till October due to a broken leg.

Pablo Vegetti should continue in attack, with Tche Tche and Hugo Moura in the middle.

Independiente del Valle team news

Patrik Mercado, Mateo Carabajal, Claudio Spinelli and Ronald Briones will be involved once again after contributing to the goals in the opening leg.

After making changes in the Ecuador Liga Pro game last Friday, coach Javier Rabanal is likely to revert the side to the home leg win.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

VAS Last match INV 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Independiente del Valle 4 - 0 Vasco da Gama 0 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

Useful links