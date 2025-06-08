How to watch today's Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Vancouver Whitecaps will welcome Seattle Sounders to BC Place for an MLS tie on Sunday.
Despite their recent 0-0 draw with Minnesota United, the Caps continue to lead the Western Conference, while the Sounders are currently in fourth place after a 3-2 loss to Minnesota last weekend.
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders kick-off time
MLS match between Vancouver Whitecaps and Seattle Sounders will be played at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Sunday, June 8, in the US.
Team news & squads
Vancouver Whitecaps team news
It will be too soon for captain Ryan Gauld to return from his knee issue here, while a number of players will be unavailable due to the current international window.
Brian White, Pedro Vite, Jayden Nelson, Tate Johnson, Andres Cubas, Giuseppe Bovalina, Sebastian Berhalter, Ali Ahmed and Sam Adekugbe are all away on international duty.
Seattle Sounders team news
Jordan Morris and Yeimar Gomez Andrade remain sidelined due to hamstring strains, Kim Kee-hee with a sore calf, and Paul Arriola unavailable because of a knee issue.
Three players are currently away on international duty: Reed Baker-Whiting with the USA Under-20 team, Stuart Hawkins with the US Under-19 squad, and Osaze De Rosario representing Guyana.