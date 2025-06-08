+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Major League Soccer
BC Place
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Major League SoccerVancouver WhitecapsSeattle Sounders FCVancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders FC

How to watch MLS match between Vancouver Whitecaps and Seattle Sounders, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Vancouver Whitecaps will welcome Seattle Sounders to BC Place for an MLS tie on Sunday.

Despite their recent 0-0 draw with Minnesota United, the Caps continue to lead the Western Conference, while the Sounders are currently in fourth place after a 3-2 loss to Minnesota last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

In the United States (US), the MLS match between Vancouver Whitecaps and Seattle Sounders will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer
BC Place

MLS match between Vancouver Whitecaps and Seattle Sounders will be played at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Sunday, June 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

It will be too soon for captain Ryan Gauld to return from his knee issue here, while a number of players will be unavailable due to the current international window.

Brian White, Pedro Vite, Jayden Nelson, Tate Johnson, Andres Cubas, Giuseppe Bovalina, Sebastian Berhalter, Ali Ahmed and Sam Adekugbe are all away on international duty.

Seattle Sounders team news

Jordan Morris and Yeimar Gomez Andrade remain sidelined due to hamstring strains, Kim Kee-hee with a sore calf, and Paul Arriola unavailable because of a knee issue.

Three players are currently away on international duty: Reed Baker-Whiting with the USA Under-20 team, Stuart Hawkins with the US Under-19 squad, and Osaze De Rosario representing Guyana.

Form

VAN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

SEA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

VAN

Last 5 matches

SEA

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

5

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

