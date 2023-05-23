Real Valladolid vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Barcelona are set to take on Real Valladolid on Tuesday, as La Liga champions look to bounce back from their fourth league loss of the season.
Having clinched the title two games ago, Xavi's men were dealt with a 2-1 loss to Real Sociedad but can gather up to 94 points this season.
Meanwhile, with a 2-0 defeat at Cadiz, Valladolid have lost their last five league games and are in desperate need of wins to move out from the drop zone.
Valladolid vs Barcelona kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 23, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|4 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Jose Zorilla
The Primera Division game between Real Valladolid and Barcelona is scheduled for May 23, 2023, at the Jose Zorilla football stadium in Valladolid, Spain.
It will kick off at 4 pm EDT in the United States (US).
How to watch Valladolid vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+ and LaLigaTV and available to stream live online through ESPN+ and LaLigaTV.
Team news & squads
Valladolid team news
Luis Perez, Selim Amallah and Anuar Tuhami will continue to miss out due to injuries. Martin Hongla is suspended after his sending off against Cadiz.
Valladolid boss Cesar Pezzolano may not make many changes, but is likely to involve Alvaro Aguado and Lucas Olaza for Barcelona's visit.
Gonzalo Plata may be used as an extra man in attack as well.
Valladolid possible XI: Masip; Fernandez, Sanchez, El Yamiq; Rosa, Monchu, Aguado, Olaza; Plata, Marin, Leon.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Asenjo, Masip
|Defenders:
|J. Sanchez, Fernandez, El Yamiq, Olaza, Escudero, Fresneda, Rosa
|Midfielders:
|Monchu, K. Perez, Aguado, Mesa, Machis, Kenedy, Plata, Plano, C. Sanchez
|Forwards:
|Larin, Leon
Barcelona team news
Gavi is back from a ban. Pedri and Ronald Araujo, who missed the Sociedad game, are also expected to be back after recovering from muscle problems.
With Ousmane Dembele back to full fitness as well, Xavi has a full squad at his disposal, but may rest Frenkie de Jong after the Dutchman played the full 90 on Sunday.
Raphinha may get the nod ahead of Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati for Tuesday's outing.
Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Raphinha.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ter Stegen, Pena, Tenas
|Defenders:
|Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Garcia, Balde, Alonso, Alba, Roberto
|Midfielders:
|Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, De Jong, Kessie, Torre, Garrido
|Forwards:
|Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Torres, Raphinha, Alarcon, Estanis, Yamal
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|August 28, 2022
|Barcelona 4-0 Real Valladolid
|La Liga
|April 6, 2021
|Barcelona 1-0 Real Valladolid
|La Liga
|December 23, 2020
|Real Valladolid 0-3 Barcelona
|La Liga
|July 11, 2020
|Real Valladolid 0-1 Barcelona
|La Liga
|October 30, 2019
|Barcelona 5-1 Real Valladolid
|La Liga