Real Valladolid vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Valladolid and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona are set to take on Real Valladolid on Tuesday, as La Liga champions look to bounce back from their fourth league loss of the season.

Having clinched the title two games ago, Xavi's men were dealt with a 2-1 loss to Real Sociedad but can gather up to 94 points this season.

Meanwhile, with a 2-0 defeat at Cadiz, Valladolid have lost their last five league games and are in desperate need of wins to move out from the drop zone.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Valladolid vs Barcelona kick-off time & stadium

Date:May 23, 2023
Kick-off time:4 pm EDT
Venue:Jose Zorilla

The Primera Division game between Real Valladolid and Barcelona is scheduled for May 23, 2023, at the Jose Zorilla football stadium in Valladolid, Spain.

It will kick off at 4 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Valladolid vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+ and LaLigaTV and available to stream live online through ESPN+ and LaLigaTV.

Team news & squads

Barcelona La Liga trophy 2022-23 Sergio BusquetsGetty

Valladolid team news

Luis Perez, Selim Amallah and Anuar Tuhami will continue to miss out due to injuries. Martin Hongla is suspended after his sending off against Cadiz.

Valladolid boss Cesar Pezzolano may not make many changes, but is likely to involve Alvaro Aguado and Lucas Olaza for Barcelona's visit.

Gonzalo Plata may be used as an extra man in attack as well.

Valladolid possible XI: Masip; Fernandez, Sanchez, El Yamiq; Rosa, Monchu, Aguado, Olaza; Plata, Marin, Leon.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Asenjo, Masip
Defenders:J. Sanchez, Fernandez, El Yamiq, Olaza, Escudero, Fresneda, Rosa
Midfielders:Monchu, K. Perez, Aguado, Mesa, Machis, Kenedy, Plata, Plano, C. Sanchez
Forwards:Larin, Leon

Barcelona team news

Gavi is back from a ban. Pedri and Ronald Araujo, who missed the Sociedad game, are also expected to be back after recovering from muscle problems.

With Ousmane Dembele back to full fitness as well, Xavi has a full squad at his disposal, but may rest Frenkie de Jong after the Dutchman played the full 90 on Sunday.

Raphinha may get the nod ahead of Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati for Tuesday's outing.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ter Stegen, Pena, Tenas
Defenders:Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Garcia, Balde, Alonso, Alba, Roberto
Midfielders:Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, De Jong, Kessie, Torre, Garrido
Forwards:Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Torres, Raphinha, Alarcon, Estanis, Yamal

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
August 28, 2022Barcelona 4-0 Real ValladolidLa Liga
April 6, 2021Barcelona 1-0 Real ValladolidLa Liga
December 23, 2020Real Valladolid 0-3 BarcelonaLa Liga
July 11, 2020Real Valladolid 0-1 BarcelonaLa Liga
October 30, 2019Barcelona 5-1 Real ValladolidLa Liga

