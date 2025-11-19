How to watch today's Valerenga vs St Polten Women's Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Valerenga will welcome St Polten to Intility Arena for a Women's Champions League contest on Wednesday.

The Norwegian side defeated Roma in their last European outing, while St Polten are coming off a 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Chelsea.

In the United States (US), the Women's Champions League match between Valerenga and St Polten will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Valerenga vs St Polten kick-off time

The Women's Champions League match between Valerenga and St Polten will be played at Intility Arena in Oslo, Norway.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, November 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Valerenga team news

Stine Brekken was on target as Valerenga picked up their first win the the league phase.

Meanwhile, Eline Hegg and Olaug Tvedten are likely to continue in support of Karina Saevik up front.

St Polten team news

It is to be seen if manager Celia Brancao persists with the same lineup following the heavy defeat to Chelsea.

Against the Blues, Carina Brunold was deployed as a long striker, with a five-member backline in front of goalkeeper Carina Schluter.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

