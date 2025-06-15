+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
CONCACAF Gold Cup
PayPal Park
Stream live on Fubo
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's USMNT vs Trinidad & Tobago CONCACAF Gold Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

CONCACAF Gold CupUSATrinidad and TobagoUSA vs Trinidad and Tobago

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between USMNT and Trinidad & Tobago, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The USMNT will face Trinidad & Tobago at PayPal Park, as Group D action at the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup gets underway on Sunday.

The Stars and Stripes last played a preparatory game against Switzerland, winning the game 4-0, while the Soca Warriors recently lost 2-1 to Costa Rica in a World Cup qualification game on Tuesday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch USMNT vs Trinidad & Tobago online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between USMNT and Trinidad & Tobago will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Univision, TUDN, ViX and FOX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

USMNT vs Trinidad & Tobago kick-off time

CONCACAF Gold Cup - Grp. D
PayPal Park

The CONCACAF Gold Cup match between the USMNT and Trinidad & Tobago will be played at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, United States.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Sunday, June 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

USMNT team news

Sergino Dest, Patrick Schulte and Zack Steffen are sidelined by injuries, while Christian Pulisic is taking a break after a demanding club season.

The likes of Giovanni Reyna, Timothy Weah and Weston McKennie will be playing in the Club World Cup, which coincides with the Gold Cup tournament, and Joshua Sargent was also not included in the squad.

Trinidad & Tobago team news

Josiah Trimmingham will be unavailable due to a knee injury, with Justin Garcia called up as his replacement.

Joevin Jones is three appearances away from reaching 100 caps for the senior squad, and Alvin Jones is eligible to play despite his red card in the World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica.

Form

USA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

T/T
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

USA

Last 5 matches

T/T

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

23

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

