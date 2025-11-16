How to watch today's Ukraine vs Iceland World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Locked on seven points in Group D, Ukraine and Iceland will be involved in a crucial World Cup qualification tie at Polish Army Stadium in Poland on Sunday.

Serhiy Rebrov's side will be looking to bounce back from a 2-0 loss to France, while Iceland defeated Azerbaijan 2-0 last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ukraine vs Iceland kick-off time

The World Cup qualification match between Ukraine and Iceland will be played at Polish Army Stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Sunday, November 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Ukraine team news

Troubled by a hip injury, Artem Dovbyk's absence was felt in the game against France.

Furthermore, Arseniy Batahov, a regular in the Under-21 setup, was unable to join the senior squad this month as he is dealing with a muscular issue.

Although changes can be expected, players like Ilya Zabarnyi and Yehor Yarmoliuk are expected to keep their places from the first whistle.

Iceland team news

The center-back pairing of Daniel Gretarsson and Sverrir Ingi Ingason is likely to remain intact, while Hakon Arnar Haraldsson continues in a deep-lying midfield role.

Man of the match against Azerbaijan, Albert Gudmundsson will once again be involved in the final third.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

