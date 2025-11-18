How to watch today's Uganda vs Burkina Faso U17 World Cup last-16 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Uganda U17 will face off against Burkina Faso U17 in a round of 16 game at the 2025 U17 World Cup at Aspire Zone (pitch 5) on Tuesday.

Both sides picked 1-0 victories in the last-32 stage, as Uganda and Burkina Faso knocked out Senegal and Germany, respectively.

How to watch Uganda U17 vs Burkina Faso U17 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the U17 World Cup last-16 match between Uganda and Burkina Faso will be available to watch and stream online live through Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Uganda U17 vs Burkina Faso U17 kick-off time

The U17 World Cup last-16 match between Uganda and Burkina Faso will be played at Aspire Zone (pitch 5) in Doha, Qatar.

It will kick off at 4:30 am PT / 7:30 am ET on Tuesday, November 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Uganda U17 team news

Abubakali Walusimbi bagged the winner in the first knockout stage game of this edition. He is likely to be joined by Isima Magala in the middle once again.

The likes of James Bogere, Richard Okello and Arafat Nkoola are expected to be involved in the attack.

Burkina Faso U17 team news

The midfield revolves around Muhammad Zongo, who scored the winner against Germany last time out.

Wide players Cherif Barro and Alassana Bagayogo would support Loukman Tapsoba up front.

