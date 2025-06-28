How to watch today's Toronto FC vs Portland Timbers MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Toronto FC and Portland Timbers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Toronto FC will be playing their fifth straight MLS home game when Portland Timbers make the trip to BMO Field on Saturday.

The Reds have not managed to make the best of their homestand, wherein Robin Fraser's men have only a point after the 1-1 draw with New York Red Bulls last week.

The Timbers also had a 1-1 draw in their most recent league match against the San Jose Earthquakes.

How to watch Toronto FC vs Portland Timbers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between Toronto FC and Portland Timbers will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Toronto FC vs Portland Timbers kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer BMO Field

The MLS match between Toronto FC and Portland Timbers will be played at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 28, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Toronto FC team news

Federico Bernardeschi, Henry Wingo, Nicksoen Gomis, Markus Cimermancic and Kobe Franklin are all expected to miss out due to injuries.

Jonathan Osorio emerges as a doubt after picking up a knock at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, while Richie Laryea and Deybi Flores are currently on international duty with Canada and Honduras, respectively, at the same tournament.

Portland Timbers team news

Ariel Lassiter remains sidelined with a metacarpal fracture.

Antony sustained a hamstring strain in the Quakes' draw, thus joining Jonathan Rodriguez and Zac McGraw among the doubts.

First-choice goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau is on international duty for Canada at the Gold Cup, but Finn Surman should be back after being called up to New Zealand during the international break.

