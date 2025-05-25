How to watch today's Torino vs Roma Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Torino and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Roma will be aiming to seal the final Champions League spot when they take on mid-table side Torino in their final Serie A game of the season at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Sunday.

Claudio Ranieri has the opportunity to guide the Giallorossi to a fourth-place finish, but this outcome is contingent on other match results also going their way. So, while being assured of the Conference League, Roma may still qualify for the Champions League or Europa League.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Torino vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Torino and Roma will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Torino vs Roma kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

The Serie A match between Torino and Roma will be played at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Torino, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, May 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Torino team news

Che Adams has been Torino's main attacking force this season with nine league goals.

On the injury front, long-term absences Duvan Zapata and Perr Schuurs are still out. Besides, Borna Sosa and Alieu Njie are confirmed to miss out with ankle injuries, along with several other injured players. However, there is a possibility that centre-back Saul Coco and attacking midfielder Eljif Elmas could make it to the bench.

Roma team news

While the club's leading scorer Artem Dovbyk might be available on the bench if he recovers from his adductor issue, captain Lorenzo Pellegrini is confirmed to be out.

Earlier in the season, with Dybala sidelined, Dovbyk often partnered with Eldor Shomurodov in attack. However, Matias Soule could potentially join Shomurodov upfront for this game.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links