How to watch the Serie A match between Torino and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter find themselves three points adrift Serie A leaders Napoli when the Nerazzurri take on Torino at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Sunday.

Simone Inzaghi's men sealed a place in the Champions League final with an emphatic 4-3 win over Barcelona in midweek, having picked up a 1-0 victory over Verona in their previous league game.

The 11th-placed Torino, who entered the matchday ahead of Udinese on head-to-head points, played out a 1-1 draw with Venezia last weekend.

How to watch Torino vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Torino and Inter will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, FOX Deportes, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Torino vs Inter kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

The Serie A match between Torino and Inter will be played at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin, Italy.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Sunday, May 11, in the US.

Team news & squads

Torino team news

Karol Linetty could be at hand for selection after returning to full training, but there is still a question mark over midfielder Samuele Ricci's availability.

Amid missing Duvan Zapata in attack, Che Adams will aim to add to his nine-goal tally in Serie A this season should he be preferred over Antonio Sanabria, with Nikola Vlasic deployed just behind either of them.

Inter team news

Inzaghi will think about using his players conservatively in lieu of the upcoming Champions League final against PSG later in the month.

Skipper Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram are expected to be among those offered rest, with Mehdi Taremi, Joaquin Correa and Marko Arnautovic in contention to start up front.

Benjamin Pavard and Valentin Carboni remain sidelined with an ankle problem and an ACL injury, respectively.

