Liga MX
team-logoToluca
Estadio Nemesio Diez
team-logoCF America
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Toluca vs Club America Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Toluca and Club America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Toluca and Club America will face off at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Liga MX on Saturday.  

Looking to extend their unbeaten league runs, especially Toluca (10), both sides have already confirmed their berths in the quarter-final stage of Torneo Apertura.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Toluca vs Club America online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Toluca and Club America will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, Univision,DirecTV Stream, TUDN, ViX, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Toluca vs Club America kick-off time

crest
Liga MX - Apertura
Estadio Nemesio Diez

The Liga MX match between Toluca and Club America will be played at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca, Mexico.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Saturday, November 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Toluca vs CF America lineups

TolucaHome team crest

3-4-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestCFA
1
H. Gonzalez
6
F. Pereira
25
E. Del Villar
4
B. Mendez
14
M. Ruiz
2
D. Barbosa
20
J. Gallardo
5
F. Romero
11
Helinho
26
Paulinho
8
N. Castro
1
L. Malagon
26
C. Borja
5
K. Alvarez
29
R. Juarez
4
S. Caceres
97
A. Saint-Maximin
8
A. Fidalgo
28
E. Sanchez
20
A. Gutierrez
3
I. Reyes
7
B. Rodriguez

4-2-3-1

CFAAway team crest

TOL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Mohamed

CFA
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Jardine

Toluca team news

The hosts are expected to be without the services of Alexis Vega and Luan Garcia due to hamstring and groin injuries, respectively.

Portuguese forward Paulinho is likely to lead the line of attack.

Club America team news

The visitors have a slightly lengthier injury list.

While the likes of Alex Zendejas and Henry Martin may be considered as doubts, the lot of Dagoberto Espinoza, Isaias Violante and Jose Zuniga are nursing their respective injuries and are unlikely to feature.

Form

TOL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

CFA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

TOL

Last 5 matches

CFA

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

5

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

