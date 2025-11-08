How to watch today's Toluca vs Club America Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Toluca and Club America will face off at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Liga MX on Saturday.

Looking to extend their unbeaten league runs, especially Toluca (10), both sides have already confirmed their berths in the quarter-final stage of Torneo Apertura.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Toluca vs Club America kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Estadio Nemesio Diez

The Liga MX match between Toluca and Club America will be played at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca, Mexico.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Saturday, November 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Toluca team news

The hosts are expected to be without the services of Alexis Vega and Luan Garcia due to hamstring and groin injuries, respectively.

Portuguese forward Paulinho is likely to lead the line of attack.

Club America team news

The visitors have a slightly lengthier injury list.

While the likes of Alex Zendejas and Henry Martin may be considered as doubts, the lot of Dagoberto Espinoza, Isaias Violante and Jose Zuniga are nursing their respective injuries and are unlikely to feature.

