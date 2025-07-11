How to watch today's Tijuana vs Queretaro Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Queretaro, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tijuana will welcome Queretaro to Estadio Caliente for their opening game of the 2025-26 Liga MX season on Friday.

The hosts finished two points behind the Torneo Clausura play-off qualifying places, in 13th spot last season, with Queretaro's 12th-placed finish proving insufficient to reach the play-in round either.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tijuana vs Queretaro online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Queretaro will be available to watch and stream online live through DirecTV Stream, TUDN and ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Tijuana vs Queretaro kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Estadio Caliente

The Liga MX match between Tijuana and Queretaro will be played at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8 pm PT / 11 pm ET on Friday, July 11, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Tijuana team news

The hosts lost dynamic winger Carlos Gonzalez to Newell's Old Boys in the transfer window, so manager Sebastian Abreu's hopes in attack are likely to be pinned on the likes of Adonis Preciado, Kevin Castaneda and Raul Zuniga.

With Frank Boya suspended, Ivan Tona and Alejandro Gomez could be pulling the strings in midfield.

Queretaro team news

Midfield stalwart Kevin Escamilla will need to play a key role to prevent Tijuana's pressing game, while Brian Rubio is tasked with the duties up front.

Omar Mendoza, Jesus Pinuelas, Oscar Manzanarez and Francisco Venegas could form the back-four.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

