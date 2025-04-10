How to watch today's Tijuana vs Atletico San Luis Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Atletico de San Luis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Battling for a place in the play-in round, Tijuana and Atletico San Luis will face off in a Clausura 2025 encounter of Liga MX at Estadio Caliente on Thursday.

The hosts lost their previous league game 1-2 against Necaxa, while San Luis' last match saw them triumph 2-1 over Mazatlan at home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tijuana vs Atletico de San Luis online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Atletico de San Luis will be available to watch and stream online live through TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Tijuana vs Atletico de San Luis kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Caliente

The Liga MX match between Tijuana and Atletico de San Luis will be played at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico.

It will kick off at 7:05 pm PT / 10:05 pm ET on Thursday, April 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Tijuana team news

Winger Carlos Valenzuela has joined Queretaro on a loan deal. Meanwhile, Raul Zuniga could be joined in attack by Kevin Castaneda and Gilberto Mora among others.

Atletico de San Luis team news

Ivorian forward Franck Boli is sidelined by a thigh injury, while Leo Bonatini is a doubt due to an ankle issue. Rodrigo Dourado will marshal the midfield, with Diego Abitia in line to fill in for Leo up front.

