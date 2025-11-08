How to watch today's Tigres vs Atletico San Luis Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Tigres will face off against Atletico San Luis in Saturday's Liga MX contest at Estadio Universitario on Saturday.

The U of Nuevo Leon have already qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2025-26 Torneo Arpetura. On the other hand, San Luis cannot land a top-six finish in this phase but can still make it to the play-in round.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tigres vs Atletico de San Luis online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Tigres and Atletico de San Luis will be available to watch and stream online live through FOX Deportes, Fubo, UNIVERSO,DirecTV Stream and Peacock.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tigres vs Atletico de San Luis kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Estadio Universitario/El Volcan

The Liga MX match between Tigres and Atletico de San Luis will be played at Estadio Universitario (El Volcan) in San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Saturday, November 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Tigres team news

Jesus Angulo and Fernando Gorriaran will be suspended due to a red card and accumulated yellow cards, respectively.

Meanwhile, forward Angel Correa and goalkeeper Fernando Tapia may miss out due to injury concerns.

Atletico de San Luis team news

Goalkeeper Cesar Lopez remains sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury, while Brazilian midfielder Rodrigo Dourado must face a ban after being sent off in the 1-2 loss to Juarez last weekend.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links