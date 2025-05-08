How to watch today's Talleres vs Libertad Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Talleres and Libertad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Talleres will be looking to open their account in the 2025 Copa Libertadores when they face Libertad at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Thursday.

On the other hand, the Paraguayan outfit will be looking to go within a point of Group D leaders Sao Paulo, who are currently assured of at least a place in the Copa Sudamericana knockout round play-offs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming and more.

How to watch Talleres vs Libertad online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa Libertadores match between Talleres and Libertad will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, ViX, beIN SPORTS Connect, Amazon Prime Video and Tubi.

Talleres vs Libertad kick-off time

The Copa Libertadores match between Talleres and Libertad will be played at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Cordoba, Argentina.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Thursday, May 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Talleres team news

La T caretaker Pablo Guinazo will remain without defender Matias Catalan due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Federico Girotti, who bagged a brace against Alianza Lima in Talleres' previous Copa game, should continue to lead the line of attack.

Libertad team news

Gumarelo manager Sergio Aquino is likely to revert to a two-man attack of Oscar Cardozo and Ivan Franco against Talleres.

The likes of Martin Caceres, Hernesto Caballero and Marcelo Fernandez will also eye recalls to the XI on Thursday.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

TAL Last match LIB 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Libertad 2 - 0 Talleres 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

