How to watch today's Talleres vs Libertad Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Talleres will be looking to open their account in the 2025 Copa Libertadores when they face Libertad at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Thursday.
On the other hand, the Paraguayan outfit will be looking to go within a point of Group D leaders Sao Paulo, who are currently assured of at least a place in the Copa Sudamericana knockout round play-offs.
In the United States (US), the Copa Libertadores match between Talleres and Libertad will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, ViX, beIN SPORTS Connect, Amazon Prime Video and Tubi.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Talleres vs Libertad kick-off time
The Copa Libertadores match between Talleres and Libertad will be played at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Cordoba, Argentina.
It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Thursday, May 8, in the US.
Team news & squads
Talleres team news
La T caretaker Pablo Guinazo will remain without defender Matias Catalan due to a cruciate ligament injury.
Federico Girotti, who bagged a brace against Alianza Lima in Talleres' previous Copa game, should continue to lead the line of attack.
Libertad team news
Gumarelo manager Sergio Aquino is likely to revert to a two-man attack of Oscar Cardozo and Ivan Franco against Talleres.
The likes of Martin Caceres, Hernesto Caballero and Marcelo Fernandez will also eye recalls to the XI on Thursday.