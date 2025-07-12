How to watch today's Sweden Women vs Germany Women Euro 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Euro match between Sweden and Germany, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sweden Women and Germany Women will compete for the top spot in Group C of the 2025 Women's Euro when they meet at Letzigrund on Saturday.

Having already qualified for the knockout stage with a game to spare, both sides have progressed from every European Championship group stage they have been a part of.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sweden Women vs Germany Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Women's Euro match between Sweden and Germany will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ViX and FOX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Sweden Women vs Germany Women kick-off time

The Women's Euro match between Sweden and Germany will be played at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Saturday, July 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Sweden Women team news

Coach Peter Gerhardsson could opt for at least a couple of changes after the likes of Linda Sembrant, Jonna Andersson and Hanna Bennison were rested in Sweden's matchday two game on Tuesday.

Fridolina Rolfo will also be aiming for more involvement after recovering from her injury.

Germany Women team news

Germany captain Giulia Gwinn remains sidelined with a knee injury, with Carlotta Wamser expected to continue in Gwinn’s spot, alongside Janina Minge, Rebecca Knaak and Sarai Linder at the back.

Meanwhile, forward Lea Schuller is in hot form after bagging five goals in her last four international matches.

