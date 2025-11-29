How to watch today's Sunderland vs Bournemouth Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier League mid-table sides Sunderland and Bournemouth will go head-to-head at Stadium of Light on Saturday.

The Black Cats' 1-0 loss at Fulham and the Cherries coming from two goals down to register a four-goal draw against West Ham has resulted in both sides - Sunderland and Bournemouth - level on 19 points at the end of matchday 12.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sunderland vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Sunderland and Bournemouth will be available to watch and stream online live on Peacock.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Sunderland vs Bournemouth kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Stadium of Light

The Premier League match between Sunderland and Bournemouth will be played at Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, November 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Sunderland team news

While Habib Diarra remains sidelined with a groin injury, the likes of Dennis Cirkin, Romaine Mundle, Leo Hjelde and Aji Alese may need once-overs after recovering from injury.

Rotation seems inevitable amid the busy fixture schedule, with Chemsdine Talbi, Simon Adingra, Brian Brobbey and Arthur Masuaku all pushing for recalls.

Omar Alderete, Trai Hume and Nordi Mukiele are also set to be part of the XI.

Bournemouth team news

Antoine Semenyo is back after recovering from illness, but Ben Gannon-Doak and Justin Kluivert will be unavailable for selection.

It is going to be between Lewis Cook, Adam Smith or Alex Jimenez for the right-back role.

In attack, Evanilson is expected to start over Enes Unal and Eli Junior Kroupi, with Semenyo possibly joining Marcus Tavernier and David Brooks in supporting roles.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links