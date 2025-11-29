+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoSunderland
Stadium of Light
team-logoBournemouth
STREAM ON-DEMAND ON PEACOCK
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Sunderland vs Bournemouth Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Sunderland and Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Premier League mid-table sides Sunderland and Bournemouth will go head-to-head at Stadium of Light on Saturday.

The Black Cats' 1-0 loss at Fulham and the Cherries coming from two goals down to register a four-goal draw against West Ham has resulted in both sides - Sunderland and Bournemouth - level on 19 points at the end of matchday 12.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sunderland vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

PeacockWatch here

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Sunderland and Bournemouth will be available to watch and stream online live on Peacock.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Sunderland vs Bournemouth kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Stadium of Light

The Premier League match between Sunderland and Bournemouth will be played at Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, November 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Sunderland vs Bournemouth lineups

SunderlandHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBOU
22
R. Roefs
20
N. Mukiele
5
D. Ballard
15
O. Alderete
17
Reinildo
27
N. Sadiki
25
B. Traore
28
E. Le Fee
34
C
G. Xhaka
7
C. Talbi
18
W. Isidor
1
D. Petrovic
5
M. Senesi
3
A. Truffert
18
B. Diakite
15
C
A. Smith
12
T. Adams
21
A. Adli
16
M. Tavernier
24
A. Semenyo
8
A. Scott
9
Evanilson

4-2-3-1

BOUAway team crest

SUN
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Le Bris

BOU
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Iraola

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Sunderland team news

While Habib Diarra remains sidelined with a groin injury, the likes of Dennis Cirkin, Romaine Mundle, Leo Hjelde and Aji Alese may need once-overs after recovering from injury.

Rotation seems inevitable amid the busy fixture schedule, with Chemsdine Talbi, Simon Adingra, Brian Brobbey and Arthur Masuaku all pushing for recalls.

Omar Alderete, Trai Hume and Nordi Mukiele are also set to be part of the XI.

Bournemouth team news

Antoine Semenyo is back after recovering from illness, but Ben Gannon-Doak and Justin Kluivert will be unavailable for selection.

It is going to be between Lewis Cook, Adam Smith or Alex Jimenez for the right-back role.

In attack, Evanilson is expected to start over Enes Unal and Eli Junior Kroupi, with Semenyo possibly joining Marcus Tavernier and David Brooks in supporting roles.

Form

SUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

BOU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

SUN

Last 4 matches

BOU

1

Win

1

Draw

2

Wins

3

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/4
Both teams scored
2/4

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement