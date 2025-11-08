+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
team-logoSunderland
Stadium of Light
team-logoArsenal
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Sunderland and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal and Sunderland go head-to-head in a Premier League top-four battle at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

While the Gunners aim to extend their lead atop the standings table, the Black Cats are just seven points and three places behind Mikel Arteta's side. 

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sunderland vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Sunderland and Arsenal will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, UNIVERSO, NBC, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue and Peacock.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sunderland vs Arsenal kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Stadium of Light

The Premier League match between Sunderland and Arsenal will be played at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET on Saturday, November 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Sunderland vs Arsenal lineups

SunderlandHome team crest

5-4-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestARS
22
R. Roefs
17
Reinildo
5
D. Ballard
32
T. Hume
6
L. Geertruida
20
N. Mukiele
34
C
G. Xhaka
27
N. Sadiki
25
B. Traore
28
E. Le Fee
18
W. Isidor
1
D. Raya
6
Gabriel
12
J. Timber
33
R. Calafiori
2
W. Saliba
36
M. Zubimendi
7
C
B. Saka
41
D. Rice
19
L. Trossard
10
E. Eze
23
M. Merino

4-2-3-1

ARSAway team crest

SUN
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Le Bris

ARS
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Arteta

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Sunderland team news

Besides defender Omar Alderete, the visitors are expected to be without Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin, Romaine Mundle, Leo Fuhr Hjelde and Habib Diarra due to injury issues.

Granit Xhaka will aim to score in consecutive games - a feat he previously achieved in his final year with Arsenal in 2023, when he scored against Crystal Palace and Leeds United.

Arsenal team news

Viktor Gyokeres would miss out on account of a muscular injury, but summer signing Martin Zubimendi is expected to return here.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is a doubt with a knock and would likely have been on the bench at best. Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard are all confirmed to be unavailable.

Form

SUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

ARS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/0
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Head-to-Head Record

SUN

Last 5 matches

ARS

0

Wins

1

Draw

4

Wins

3

Goals scored

14
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

