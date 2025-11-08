How to watch today's Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Arsenal and Sunderland go head-to-head in a Premier League top-four battle at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

While the Gunners aim to extend their lead atop the standings table, the Black Cats are just seven points and three places behind Mikel Arteta's side.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sunderland vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Sunderland and Arsenal will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, UNIVERSO, NBC, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue and Peacock.

Sunderland vs Arsenal kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Stadium of Light

The Premier League match between Sunderland and Arsenal will be played at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET on Saturday, November 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Sunderland team news

Besides defender Omar Alderete, the visitors are expected to be without Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin, Romaine Mundle, Leo Fuhr Hjelde and Habib Diarra due to injury issues.

Granit Xhaka will aim to score in consecutive games - a feat he previously achieved in his final year with Arsenal in 2023, when he scored against Crystal Palace and Leeds United.

Arsenal team news

Viktor Gyokeres would miss out on account of a muscular injury, but summer signing Martin Zubimendi is expected to return here.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is a doubt with a knock and would likely have been on the bench at best. Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard are all confirmed to be unavailable.

