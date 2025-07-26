How to watch today's St Louis City vs Minnesota United MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between St Louis City and Minnesota United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both St Louis City and Minnesota United will be looking to return to winning ways in MLS when they clash at Energizer Park on Saturday.

The Loons, who were last held to a 1-1 draw at Portland, can complete a domestic double against the hosts for the second consecutive season. St Louis' celebrations after a 2-1 win over the Timbers were short-lived as the Missouri-based side were beaten 3-0 by FC Dallas over the weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch St Louis City vs Minnesota United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between St Louis City and Minnesota United will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

St Louis City vs Minnesota United kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Energizer Park

The MLS match between St Louis City and Minnesota United will be played at Energizer Park in St. Louis, Missouri, United States.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

St Louis City team news

Chris Durkin and Joakim Nilsson are both sidelined with knee injuries. Besides, Rasmus Alm is dealing with a hip problem, while Henry Kessler continues to recover from a hamstring issue that has kept him out since mid-June.

Marcel Hartel has been directly involved in four goals in the last three games and will continue supporting the likes of Joao Klauss and Simon Becher in attack from the left side.

Minnesota United team news

Joaquin Pereyra and Nicolas Romero will both be absent due to a one-game ban for accumulating yellow cards. Additionally, Hassani Dotson is still recovering from a knee injury and is a long-term absentee, joined on the injury list by Ho-yeon Jung.

Going forward, Anthony Markanich is a player to watch out afor after being involved in seven goals this season.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links