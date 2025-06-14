How to watch today's St Louis City vs LA Galaxy MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The bottom two teams in MLS Western Conference, St Louis City and LA Galaxy, go head-to-head at Energizer Park on Saturday.
St Louis City suffered a 2-1 defeat against the Portland Timbers, and as a result dropped to 14th in the West. However, they are still seven points ahead of LA Galaxy, who secured a 2-0 victory against Real Salt Lake in their last outing.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch St Louis City vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams
|Fubo
|Watch here
|DirecTV Stream
|Watch here
|Sling TV
|Watch here
|Apple TV
|Watch here
|FOX Deportes
|Watch here
|FOX
|Watch here
In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between St Louis City and LA Galaxy will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
Viewers in the US can also catch the live action on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, FOX Deportes and FOX.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
St Louis City vs LA Galaxy kick-off time
MLS match between St Louis City and LA Galaxy will be played at Energizer Park in St. Louis, Missouri, United States.
It will kick off at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 14, in the US.
Team news & squads
St Louis City team news
The hosts are likely to remain without Rasmus Alm due to a sore hip, while Joakim Nilsson is sidelined with a knee injury.
Akil Watts scored his first MLS goal of the campaign early in the second half in the Timbers loss.
LA Galaxy team news
Marco Reus missed the Real Salt Lake win due to a hamstring strain, while Riqui Puig remained sidelined as he continues to recover from a cruciate ligament tear.
Lucas Sanabria and Joseph Paintsill scored the goals that secured their victory, and Novak Micovia made four saves to earn a clean sheet.