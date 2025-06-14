+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Energizer Park
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's St Louis City vs LA Galaxy MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between St Louis City and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The bottom two teams in MLS Western Conference, St Louis City and LA Galaxy, go head-to-head at Energizer Park on Saturday.

St Louis City suffered a 2-1 defeat against the Portland Timbers, and as a result dropped to 14th in the West. However, they are still seven points ahead of LA Galaxy, who secured a 2-0 victory against Real Salt Lake in their last outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch St Louis City vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between St Louis City and LA Galaxy will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Viewers in the US can also catch the live action on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, FOX Deportes and FOX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

St Louis City vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer
Energizer Park

MLS match between St Louis City and LA Galaxy will be played at Energizer Park in St. Louis, Missouri, United States.

It will kick off at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

St Louis City team news

The hosts are likely to remain without Rasmus Alm due to a sore hip, while Joakim Nilsson is sidelined with a knee injury.

Akil Watts scored his first MLS goal of the campaign early in the second half in the Timbers loss.

LA Galaxy team news

Marco Reus missed the Real Salt Lake win due to a hamstring strain, while Riqui Puig remained sidelined as he continues to recover from a cruciate ligament tear.

Lucas Sanabria and Joseph Paintsill scored the goals that secured their victory, and Novak Micovia made four saves to earn a clean sheet.

Form

STL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

LAG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

STL

Last 5 matches

LAG

2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

11

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

Want to go deeper? Ask

