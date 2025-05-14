How to watch today's St Louis City vs Sporting Kansas City MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between St Louis City and Sporting Kansas City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

St Louis City will be eyeing their first Major League Soccer (MLS) win in nine games when they welcome Sporting Kansas City to Energizer Park on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Wizards have also managed only as many points as the hosts (10) after 12 rounds of the regular season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch St Louis City vs Sporting Kansas City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between St Louis City and Sporting Kansas City will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Viewers in the US can also catch the live action on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and FOX Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

St Louis City vs Sporting Kansas City kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Energizer Park

The MLS match between St Louis City and Sporting Kansas City will be played at Energizer Park in St. Louis, Missouri, United States.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm PT / 8:45 pm ET on Wednesday, May 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

St Louis City team news

The hosts would remain without Alfredo Morales, Tomas Totland, Henry Kessler and Chris Durkin due to their respective injury concerns.

It could be the same from the 1-2 home loss against San Diego last weekend, unless manager Olof Mellberg tinkers to deploy Marcel Hartel in a deeper role and opts for Simon Becher ahead of Joao Klauss up front.

Sporting Kansas City team news

As for the visitors, Memo Rodriguez, Logan Ndenbe and Joaquin Fernandez are unavailable for selection, while Jake Davis must face a one-match ban after picking up his milestone booking after coming off the bench in the 1-0 loss at Portland Timbers over the weekend.

Davis' unavailability means Zorhan Bassong is now in line to potentially replace Jacob Bartlett in midfield.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

