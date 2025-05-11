+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Tottenham vs Crystal Palace Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham will play hosts to Crystal Palace in a Premier League fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

While Spurs will hope to qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League final against Manchester United later this month, Palace will target a Europa League spot by defeating Manchester City in the upcoming FA Cup final.

So both teams' priorities are likely to lie elsewhere when they take to the pitch against each other.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Tottenham and Crystal Palace will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Premier League match between Tottenham and Crystal Palace will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 6:15 am PT / 9:15 am ET on Sunday, May 11, in the US.

Team news & squads

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace Probable lineups

TottenhamHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestCRY
1
G. Vicario
33
B. Davies
14
A. Gray
4
K. Danso
24
D. Spence
8
Y. Bissouma
47
M. Moore
29
P. Sarr
28
W. Odobert
11
M. Tel
9
Richarlison
1
D. Henderson
6
M. Guehi
26
C. Richards
5
M. Lacroix
19
W. Hughes
12
D. Munoz
3
T. Mitchell
10
E. Eze
18
D. Kamada
7
I. Sarr
14
J. Mateta

3-4-2-1

CRYAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Postecoglou

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • O. Glasner

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Tottenham team news

Brennan Johnson is expected to be rested after the forward was forced off in the midweek Europa League win over Bodo/Glimt.

James Maddison, Lucas Bergvall and Radu Dragusin will miss the rest of the season with injuries, while Son Heung-min is uncertain to be available for selection here.

The likes of Mathys Tel and Mikey Moore could feature in attack.

Crystal Palace team news

Adam Wharton sustained an ankle injury in the Forest draw and is unlikely to be risked ahead of the FA Cup final. Either Will Hughes or Jefferson Lerma should slot in for Wharton alongside Daichi Kamada in midfield.

Besides, Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure will miss out through injury issues.

Form

TOT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

CRY
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

TOT

Last 5 matches

CRY

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

10

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

