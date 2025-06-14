How to watch today's Spain U21 vs Romania U21 Euro U21 Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the European U21 Championship match between Spain and Romania, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain U21 will be looking to register their second straight win in the 2025 Euro U21 when they take on Romania U21 at Tehelne pole on Saturday.

La Rojita defeated Slovakia 3-2 in their opening game, but were stripped of their two-goal lead before Cesar Tarrega scored the late winner. Meanwhile, Romania were beaten 1-0 by Italy.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Spain U21 vs Romania U21 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the European U21 Championship match between Spain and Romania will be available to watch and stream live through ViX.

Spain U21 vs Romania U21 kick-off time

EURO U21 - Grp. A National Football Stadium

The European U21 Championship match between Spain and Romania will be played at Tehelne pole in Bratislava, Slovakia.

It will kick off at 10 am PT / 12 pm ET on Saturday, June 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Spain U21 team news

Apart from Terrega's winner, Marc Pubill and Mateo Joseph had given Spain the initial lead within the first 20 minutes against Slovakia.

Sevilla's Juanlu and Diego Lopez of Valencia, who contributed with assists, will continue to be deployed on the flanks.

Romania U21 team news

Midfielder Octavian Popescu, who entered the tournament with an injury, replaced Marius Corbu at half-time in the Italy loss. So Romania coach Daniel Pancu is expected to have a full-strength squad at his disposal here.

Captain Louis Munteanu is expected to lead the line once again.

