How to watch today's Southampton vs Leicester Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Both Southampton and Leicester will aim to extend their unbeaten runs in Championship when they face off at St. Mary's Stadium on Tuesday.

A few positions apart, but the Saints currently trail the visitors by three points. In their previous fixture, they recorded a 5-1 and 2-1 win over Charlton and Stoke, respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Southampton vs Leicester online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Southampton and Leicester will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Southampton vs Leicester kick-off time

The Championship match between Southampton and Leicester will be played at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Tuesday, November 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Southampton team news

With Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jack Stephens alongside Nathan Wood at the back, Cameron Bragg may make way for Flynn Downes in the middle.

Fresh off scoring twice against Charlton, Adam Armstrong should continue to spearhead the attack.

Cameron Archer, Elias Jelert, Mads Roerslev, Ross Stewart, Ryan Fraser, Samuel Edozie and Shea Charles make up for the injury concerns.

Leicester team news

Patson Daka is expected to lead the attack, supported by Stephy Mavididi and Jordan Ayew, while Abdul Fatawu is likely to be rested following a knock sustained in the Stoke win.

Harry Winks and Oliver Skipp will form the midfield pivot, with Jannik Vestergaard and Wout Faes paired at center-back.

Aaron Ramsey, Ben Nelson, Caleb Okoli, Harry Souttar, Jakub Stolarczyk and Victor Kristiansen are all unavailable due to injuries, while Luke Thomas will be suspended.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links