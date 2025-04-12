How to watch today's Southampton vs Aston Villa Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Southampton and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Coming off a midweek disappointment in the Champions League, Aston Villa will turn their focus back to the Premier League when they take on Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

The Villans suffered a 3-1 loss to PSG in the first leg of the UCL quarter-finals, but will aim to register their fourth straight league win, while the already relegated Saints look to snap a winless league run of seven games.

Southampton vs Aston Villa kick-off time

The Premier League match between Southampton and Aston Villa will be played at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, April 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Southampton team news

Interim manager Simon Rusk will miss Albert Gronbaek due to a tendon injury, while Flynn Downes will serve the second of his two-game ban for picking up 10 yellow cards this season.

Will Smallbone is back after recovering from a hip problem, and former Villa man Cameron Archer competes with Paul Onuachu for a spot in the attack.

Aston Villa team news

Villa boss Unai Emery will hope to have both Ross Barkley and Leon Bailey fit for the tie.

Looking forward to a touch second leg against PSG, Emery may opt for some rotations on Saturday. Donyell Malen could be one to benefit.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

