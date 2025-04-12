+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
St. Mary's Stadium
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Southampton vs Aston Villa Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Southampton and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Coming off a midweek disappointment in the Champions League, Aston Villa will turn their focus back to the Premier League when they take on Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

The Villans suffered a 3-1 loss to PSG in the first leg of the UCL quarter-finals, but will aim to register their fourth straight league win, while the already relegated Saints look to snap a winless league run of seven games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Southampton vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Southampton and Aston Villa will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Southampton vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
The Premier League match between Southampton and Aston Villa will be played at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, April 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Southampton vs Aston Villa Probable lineups

SouthamptonHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestAVL
30
A. Ramsdale
5
J. Stephens
6
T. Harwood-Bellis
35
J. Bednarek
18
M. Fernandes
3
R. Manning
2
K. Walker-Peters
26
L. Ugochukwu
20
K. Sulemana
8
W. Smallbone
19
C. Archer
23
E. Martinez
16
A. Garcia
3
A. Disasi
5
T. Mings
22
I. Maatsen
21
M. Asensio
41
J. Ramsey
8
Y. Tielemans
17
D. Malen
24
A. Onana
11
O. Watkins

4-2-3-1

AVLAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Rusk

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • U. Emery

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Southampton team news

Interim manager Simon Rusk will miss Albert Gronbaek due to a tendon injury, while Flynn Downes will serve the second of his two-game ban for picking up 10 yellow cards this season.

Will Smallbone is back after recovering from a hip problem, and former Villa man Cameron Archer competes with Paul Onuachu for a spot in the attack.

Aston Villa team news

Villa boss Unai Emery will hope to have both Ross Barkley and Leon Bailey fit for the tie.

Looking forward to a touch second leg against PSG, Emery may opt for some rotations on Saturday. Donyell Malen could be one to benefit.

Form

SOU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

AVL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

SOU

Last 5 matches

AVL

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

1

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Standings

