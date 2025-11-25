+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League
team-logoSlavia Prague
Fortuna Arena
team-logoAthletic Bilbao
STREAM LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Slavia Prague vs Athletic Bilbao Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Slavia Prague and Athletic Bilbao, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fortuna Arena will witness the Champions League match between Slavia Prague and Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday.

Both teams are desperately in need of a positive result in order to revive their struggling European campaigns.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Slavia Prague vs Athletic Bilbao online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
ViXWatch here

In the United States (US), the Champions League match between Slavia Prague and Athletic Bilbao will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Slavia Prague vs Athletic Bilbao kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Champions League
Fortuna Arena

The Champions League match between Slavia Prague and Athletic Bilbao will be played at Fortuna Arean in Prague, Czechia.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Tuesday, November 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Slavia Prague vs Athletic Bilbao lineups

Slavia PragueHome team crest

3-4-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestATH
36
J. Stanek
4
D. Zima
2
S. Chaloupek
16
D. Moses
12
Y. Mbodji
23
M. Sadilek
21
D. Doudera
10
C. Zafeiris
11
Y. Sanyang
17
C
L. Provod
25
T. Chory
1
C
U. Simon
19
A. Boiro
12
J. Areso
3
D. Vivian
4
A. Paredes
16
I. Ruiz de Galarreta
7
A. Berenguer
30
A. Rego
23
R. Navarro
8
O. Sancet
11
G. Guruzeta

4-2-3-1

ATHAway team crest

SLP
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Trpisovsky

ATH
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Valverde

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Slavia Prague team news

Dominik Javorcek, Filip Horsky, Oscar Dorley and Petr Sevcik are among several key players who will be unavailable.

On a positive note, with a couple of Champions League goals to his name this term, Youssoupha Mbodji is expected to be included in the starting lineup.

Athletic Bilbao team news

The likes of Unai Eguiluz, Maroan Sannadi and Yeray Alvarez make up for the several absentees for the Spanish side, wherein Alvarez is serving a long-term ban.

Moreover, Inaki Williams is doubtful, but Oihan Sancet will be available despite being sent off in his return against Barcelona in La Liga.

Form

SLP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

ATH
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

SLP

Last match

ATH

0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

0

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
0/1
Both teams scored
0/1

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement