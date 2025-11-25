How to watch today's Slavia Prague vs Athletic Bilbao Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Fortuna Arena will witness the Champions League match between Slavia Prague and Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday.

Both teams are desperately in need of a positive result in order to revive their struggling European campaigns.

How to watch Slavia Prague vs Athletic Bilbao online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Champions League match between Slavia Prague and Athletic Bilbao will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and ViX.

Slavia Prague vs Athletic Bilbao kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Fortuna Arena

The Champions League match between Slavia Prague and Athletic Bilbao will be played at Fortuna Arean in Prague, Czechia.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Tuesday, November 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Slavia Prague team news

Dominik Javorcek, Filip Horsky, Oscar Dorley and Petr Sevcik are among several key players who will be unavailable.

On a positive note, with a couple of Champions League goals to his name this term, Youssoupha Mbodji is expected to be included in the starting lineup.

Athletic Bilbao team news

The likes of Unai Eguiluz, Maroan Sannadi and Yeray Alvarez make up for the several absentees for the Spanish side, wherein Alvarez is serving a long-term ban.

Moreover, Inaki Williams is doubtful, but Oihan Sancet will be available despite being sent off in his return against Barcelona in La Liga.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

SLP Last match ATH 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Athletic Bilbao 1 - 0 Slavia Prague 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

