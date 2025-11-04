+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Champions League
team-logoSlavia Prague
Fortuna Arena
team-logoArsenal
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Slavia Prague vs Arsenal Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Slavia Prague and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will be looking to maintain their perfect Champions League record as they face Slavia Prague in an away league-phase match at Fortuna Arena on Tuesday.

On matchday three, the Gunners secured a dominant 4-0 victory over Atletico Madrid, while Slavia Prague managed a commendable goalless draw against Atalanta.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.  

How to watch Slavia Prague vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Champions League match between Slavia Prague and Arsenal will be available to watch and stream online live through UniMás, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, TUDN and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Champions League
Fortuna Arena

The  Champions League match between Slavia Prague and Arsenal will be played at Fortuna Arena in Praha, Czechia.

It will kick off at 9:45 am PT / 12:45 pm ET on Tuesday, November 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal lineups

Slavia PragueHome team crest

3-4-3

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestARS
35
J. Markovic
2
S. Chaloupek
27
T. Vlcek
4
D. Zima
10
C. Zafeiris
12
Y. Mbodji
16
D. Moses
23
M. Sadilek
17
C
L. Provod
11
Y. Sanyang
25
T. Chory
1
D. Raya
2
W. Saliba
5
P. Hincapie
6
Gabriel
12
J. Timber
41
D. Rice
22
E. Nwaneri
16
C. Noergaard
19
L. Trossard
23
M. Merino
7
C
B. Saka

4-3-3

ARSAway team crest

SLP
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Trpisovsky

ARS
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Arteta

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Slavia Prague team news

The hosts will be without injury absentees Ivan Schranz, Filip Horsky, Petr Sevcik, Dominik Javorcek, Tomas Holes, Igoh Ogbu and Jan Boril.

In Boril's absence, Lukas Provod will wear the captain's armband and play in the number 10 role. Meanwhile, former Luton Town defender Daiki Hashioka is expected to be among the substitutes.

Arsenal team news

Martin Zubimendi and Viktor Gyokeres were both substituted with injuries in their recent league game against Burnley.

Zubimendi would anyway serve a European ban due to the accumulation of yellow cards, as Christian Norgaard should be in line for a start. Mikel Merino is likely to lead the line in Gyokeres' absence.

Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, Noni Madueke, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are also sidelined by injuries.

Form

SLP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/0
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
0/5

ARS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/0
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Head-to-Head Record

SLP

Last 4 matches

ARS

0

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

1

Goals scored

12
Games over 2.5 goals
2/4
Both teams scored
1/4

Standings

Useful links

