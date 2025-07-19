How to watch today's Sevilla vs Sunderland pre-season friendly: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the club friendly match between Sevilla and Sunderland, as well as kick-off time and team news

After winning the Championship play-off final, Sunderland continue preparing for the upcoming Premier League season as they face Sevilla in a club friendly in Algarve on Saturday.

On the other hand, having evaded the drop by just a point last term, Rojiblancos will be looking to strengthen their forces following back-to-back poor seasons in La Liga.

How to watch Sevilla vs Sunderland online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the club friendly match between Sevilla and Sunderland will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Sevilla vs Sunderland kick-off time

The club friendly match between Sevilla and Sunderland will be played at Estadio Algarve in Algarve, Portugal.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Saturday, July 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Sevilla team news

While Alfonso Gonzalez made his debut in the 1-3 club friendly loss against Birmingham, Gabriel Suazo is yet to feature.

Ruben Vargas, Tanguy Nianzou and Akor Adams are back from injuries, but defender Loic Bade missed the game with a concern.

Sunderland team news

Noah Sadiki, Simon Adingra and Reinildo were all absent from the first friendly match - a 2-2 draw at Gateshead - but Habib Diarra did make his debut in the previous pre-season game against South Shields.

Chemsdine Talbi is still recovering from an injury from Club Brugge, while Aji Alese is sidelined with a broken leg. Teenager Chris Rigg also missed the South Shields match and may not be available for this game either.

