LaLiga
Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan
Stream live on ESPN+Ver con comentarios en Español
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Sevilla vs Las Palmas La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

LaLigaSevillaLas PalmasSevilla vs Las Palmas

How to watch La Liga match between Sevilla and Las Palmas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sevilla and Las Palmas will be desperate for a win when the two sides clash in Tuesday's La Liga encounter at Estadio Ramon.

With three rounds to go and 38 points in their kitty, the hosts are currently just four points above the drop zone, while Los Amarillos are two points behind fellow relegation-threatened side Leganes.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sevilla vs Las Palmas online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the La Liga match between Sevilla and Las Palmas will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sevilla vs Las Palmas kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga
The La Liga match between Sevilla and Las Palmas will be played at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Sevilla, Spain.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET on Tuesday, May 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

Sevilla vs Las Palmas Probable lineups

SevillaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestLAS
13
O. Nyland
4
K. Salas
22
L. Bade
2
J. Carmona
3
A. Pedrosa
17
S. Niguez
18
L. Agoume
14
G. Fernandez
26
J. Sanchez
6
N. Gudelj
11
D. Lukebakio
13
D. Horkas
3
M. Marmol
18
Viti
28
J. Herzog
4
A. Suarez
21
S. Bajcetic
29
D. Essugo
5
J. Munoz
10
A. Moleiro
19
S. Ramirez
16
O. McBurnie

4-3-3

LASAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Caparros

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Martinez

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Sevilla team news

Jose Angel Carmona is back from his ban to reclaim his place at right-back, but the likes of Tanguy Nianzou, Ruben Vargas, Akor Adams, Djibril Sow and Albert Sambi Lokonga are unlikely to be available for selection due to injuries.

Having appeared as second-half substitutes last time out, Isaac Romero faces a suspension, but Suso will be pushing for a start here.

Las Palmas team news

Kirian Rodriguez continues to deal with a cancer relapse, while Scott McKenna remains a doubt on account of a calf problem. However, the Wolves-owned Fabio Silva could make the squad following a groin injury.

Sandro is likely to be handed a start ahead of Adnan Januzaj, alongside Oli McBurnie in attack.

Form

SEV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

LAS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

SEV

Last 5 matches

LAS

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

8

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

