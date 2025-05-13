How to watch today's Sevilla vs Las Palmas La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Sevilla and Las Palmas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sevilla and Las Palmas will be desperate for a win when the two sides clash in Tuesday's La Liga encounter at Estadio Ramon.

With three rounds to go and 38 points in their kitty, the hosts are currently just four points above the drop zone, while Los Amarillos are two points behind fellow relegation-threatened side Leganes.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sevilla vs Las Palmas online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the La Liga match between Sevilla and Las Palmas will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Sevilla vs Las Palmas kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

The La Liga match between Sevilla and Las Palmas will be played at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Sevilla, Spain.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET on Tuesday, May 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

Sevilla team news

Jose Angel Carmona is back from his ban to reclaim his place at right-back, but the likes of Tanguy Nianzou, Ruben Vargas, Akor Adams, Djibril Sow and Albert Sambi Lokonga are unlikely to be available for selection due to injuries.

Having appeared as second-half substitutes last time out, Isaac Romero faces a suspension, but Suso will be pushing for a start here.

Las Palmas team news

Kirian Rodriguez continues to deal with a cancer relapse, while Scott McKenna remains a doubt on account of a calf problem. However, the Wolves-owned Fabio Silva could make the squad following a groin injury.

Sandro is likely to be handed a start ahead of Adnan Januzaj, alongside Oli McBurnie in attack.

